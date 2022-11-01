Original title: Sports Lianliankan丨The Ukrainian Football Association asked to ban Iran from participating in the World Cup, revealing that Miami International has approached Messi

If you watch the sports world, you will know the daily sports news! This is the latest news of today’s sports that Xiaobian has collected for you.

It is revealed that Miami International has approached Messi, and the negotiations are ahead of Paris and Barcelona

MLS’s Inter Miami are reportedly hoping to beat Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona to bring in Messi after the World Cup in Qatar. Messi remains a very popular player in the transfer market. It will be even more intriguing if he is at his best at the World Cup in Qatar.

Messi’s contract with PSG expires in June. He is free to negotiate with any club from January next year, with Inter Miami joining the ranks of suitors. Beckham’s team wants to bring in Messi, and according to Athletic.com, the Miami International’s option is the most progressed, and the two sides have been talking for several years.

Inter Miami’s confidence has grown over time. Talks between the two sides continue and they have met several times. Still, Messi’s only concern right now is to look his best for the World Cup in Qatar. This is the only major he has yet to win. Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, hope to persuade Messi to stay and win the Champions League with Neymar and Mbappe, with a third possible scenario for him returning to Barcelona. Laporta is in a hurry and doesn’t want to wait until next summer. He wants to sign Messi after the World Cup in January.

OFFICIAL: Ukrainian Football Federation appeals to FIFA to ban Iran from World Cup

It is official that the Ukrainian Football Federation has appealed to FIFA to ban Iran from participating in the World Cup. The Ukrainian Football Association stated that in light of recent media reports of systematic human rights violations by the Iranian authorities, this may violate the principles and norms of the FIFA statute, taking into account the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 on the imposition of sanctions against Iran and the possible Involved in Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine, they asked FIFA to consider expelling Iran’s national team from the 2022 World Cup. In addition, the Ukrainian Football Association also calls on FIFA and UEFA to take urgent measures in response to the actions of the Russian Football Association, taking into account the actions of the Russian Football Federation regarding the inclusion of football clubs and associations from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine into the Russian football competition and the structure of the Russian Football Association. , and impose sanctions on it, thereby excluding it from membership of FIFA and UEFA.

Expose Pogba will miss 3 weeks, has basically bid farewell to the World Cup

Juventus star Pogba will be out for three weeks with injury, according to multiple sources, with zero chances of participating in the World Cup.

Pogba has just recovered from a knee injury and has recently injured his thigh muscle again. French “L’Equipe” disclosed that Pogba will miss three weeks due to a thigh injury, and now only 20 days before the opening of the World Cup in Qatar, the French coaching staff has decided to give up Pogba.

With France’s World Cup roster due to be announced on November 9, Deschamps is unlikely to make room for a player whose fitness is not guaranteed. Di Marzio also disclosed that Pogba’s thigh injury has become more serious and has now decided to suspend training. He will not be able to return until 2023 and will definitely not be able to participate in the Qatar World Cup.

Roma reversed 3-1 to win 4 consecutive away games and rose to fourth place in the league

At 01:30 on November 1st, Beijing time (18:30 on October 31st, local time in Italy), the 12th round of Serie A in the 2022/23 season began. Roma won 3-1 away from Verona, Zaniolo and Shalawi Goal, 18-year-old Volpato pass shot. Roma won 4 games in a row. After this round, Naples ranked first with 32 points, Atlanta was second with 27 points, Milan was third with 26 points, and Roma rose to fourth with 25 points.

In the 27th minute, Verona’s tactical corner kick cooperated, Faraoni shot from a long distance, and Davidovitz shot into the lower right corner before the small penalty area in the melee. In the 36th minute, Davidovitz kicked Zaniolo and was sent off with a red card. Roma equalized in stoppage time at halftime, Kamara stole the ball in the frontcourt, Abraham hit the near-corner post with a low shot from the upper left corner of the small penalty area, and Zaniolo shot into the net from close range, 1-1.

Verona 1-0, Davidowitz

Davidowitz red card

Roma 1-1, Zaniolo

In the 88th minute, Matic broke into the left side of the penalty area and returned from the bottom, and Volpato shot into the lower right corner of the penalty area, 2-1. In the 92nd minute, Volpato made a direct pass, and Shalawi picked the goalkeeper and shot into the empty goal from a small angle, 3-1.

Roma 2-1, Volpato

Roma 3-1, Shalawi

Croatia’s World Cup 34-man preliminary list:

Modric leads, Lovren is on the list, Rebic loses

On October 31st, Beijing time, Croatia announced the 34-person primary selection list for the Qatar World Cup. Modric led, Perisic and Lovren were listed, and Rebic was unsuccessful. Rakitic has announced his retirement from the national team in 2020. The final list will be announced on November 9. Croatia’s 34-man roster: Goalkeepers: Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivusic (Osikye), Gerbic (Atletico Madrid), Kotarski (PAOK) , Lablovic (Rijeka); Defenders: Vida (AEK Athens), Lovren (Zenit), Barisic (Rangers), Kaleta Carr (Southampton), Yu Ranovic (Celtic), Gwadior (Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Stanisic (Bayern), Pangrasic (Lecce), Erlic (Sassuolo), Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb); Midfielders: Modric (Real Madrid), Kovacic (Chelsea), Brozovic (Inter Milan), Pasalic (Atalanta) ), Vlasic (Turin), Ivan Nušeć (Dinamo Zagreb), Majer (Rennes), Yakić (Frankfurt), Susic (Salzburg) , Misic (Dinamo Zagreb); Forwards: Perisic (Tottenham), Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Budimir (Osasuna), Livaja (Hajduk), Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mirko Koulak (wanderer)

News in one sentence>>>

●Inter Milan officially announced that Belgian center Lukaku underwent an instrumental examination on Monday morning, and the results showed that he suffered a left thigh flexor strain. The injury will be re-evaluated next week.

● Lewandowski: Joining Barcelona is a dream, not for the Ballon d’Or.

●The Lakers overturned the Nuggets for their first win of the season.

●Real Madrid 1-1 Girona, the top advantage narrowed to 1 point. The Blancos were extremely confused by the penalty, and the “good man” Ancelotti also expressed his dissatisfaction directly after the game. The team’s official battle report rarely fired with the title-“Controversial Penalties Prevent Real Madrid from Winning”, the text criticized VAR Handball decision against Asensio.

●Tintin: This year may be my last World Cup.

●Manchester United won West Ham United 1-0. Red Devils coach Ten Hag praised Cristiano Ronaldo, who started the game: He completed his mission and took the lead in pressing.

●Recently, Ibrahimovic was interviewed and talked about his time in Ligue 1 in Paris. As always, Ibrahimovic commented sharply on Ligue 1: “After I left, it has been getting worse, France needs me and I don’t need France, Not even Mbappe, Neymar and Messi because you don’t have God.”

●Lakers coach Hamm: Helping Westbrook regain his respect is one of the most important tasks.

●Aspen: Ancelotti may be suspended for 2-4 games for criticizing the referee’s decision.

●Reporter: Sporting Portugal has no intention of signing Ronaldo back in the winter window, nor does the player want to leave the five major leagues.

●Reporter: Dai Weijun has a subluxation of his left acromioclavicular joint and may need to rest for a month.

●Hu Mingxuan’s mother: You can criticize your son for not playing well, but don’t spread rumors and slander.

●British media commented on the ranking of Qatar World Cup jerseys: Japan’s home jersey is No. 1.

●CBA’s latest injury report: Sun Minghui’s shoulder injury is expected to recover in 4 weeks, and Wang Quanze’s surgery may take 16 weeks.

●IAAF official: Guangzhou Athletics Relay postponed to 2025.

●Zhang Shuai was upset and ended his 7-game winning streak against Japanese players, and swallowed his 4-game losing streak in singles.

Event Preview >>>

Today (11.1)

08:00 NBA Regular Season Pistons- Bucks

08:15 NFL regular season Bengals – Brown

09:00 NBA regular season Grizzlies-Jazz

14:00 The 13th round of the Chinese Women’s Super League Jiangsu Wuxi Women’s Football Team – Shandong Women’s Football Team

10:30 NBA regular season Rockets- Clippers

16:00 The 13th round of the Chinese Women’s Super League Women’s Football Team of Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank – Changchun Jiuyin Leasing Women’s Football Team

16:15 The 13th round of the Chinese Women’s Super League Wuhan Chegujiang University Women’s Football Team – Henan Jianye Women’s Football Team

Tomorrow morning (11.2)

01:45 UEFA Champions League Group B Round 6 Porto – Atletico Madrid

01:45 UEFA Champions League Group B Round 6 Leverkusen-Brugge

04:00 UEFA Champions League Group A Round 6 Glasgow Rangers-Ajax

04:00 UEFA Champions League Group D Round 6 Sporting Portugal – Frankfurt

04:00 UEFA Champions League Group C Round 6 Victory in Pilsen – Barcelona

04:00 UEFA Champions League Group C Round 6 Bayern Munich-Inter Milan

04:00 Champions League Group D Round 6 Marseille – Tottenham

04:00 UEFA Champions League Group A Round 6 Liverpool-Naples

07:30 NBA regular season Bulls-Nets

07:30 NBA regular season Warriors-Heat

08:00 NBA Regular Season Magic – Thunder

Edit Bao Chengli

[Cooperation Statement]The copyright and other intellectual property rights of this work belong to Red Star News, and cooperate with QQ browser for dissemination.Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: