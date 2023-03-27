Original title: Sports Lianliankan丨Tottenham official announced that Conte was dismissed from get out of class, Ronaldo scored twice, Portugal 6-0 Luxembourg

Official: Tottenham coach Conte dismissed get out of class, assistant coach Strini will serve as acting coach until the end of the season

Tottenham official statement: “We hereby announce that Antonio Conte has left the club following an agreement with the club. The club thanks him for his contribution and wishes him the best for the future. Stellini will be in charge of the team for the remainder of the season. Acting head coach, Ryan Mason will serve as assistant coach.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: “We have 10 Premier League games to go, we are fighting for a place in the Champions League, we have to pull together and everyone has to step up to make sure our club and our loyal fans achieve the highest possible result. .”

[European preliminaries]Saka world wave + pass shot Kane scored England 2-0 Ukraine won two consecutive victories

At 0:00 on March 27th, Beijing time, England played against Ukraine in Group C of the European Cup qualifiers. In the first half, Saka assisted Kane to break the deadlock and scored a world wave. In the second half, Gallagher missed a good opportunity. At the end of the game, England 2-0 Ukraine. [European preliminaries]Ronaldo scored twice Portugal beat Luxembourg 6-0 Cristiano Ronaldo outflanks the goal Cristiano Ronaldo hits the goal with his left foot from a close corner At 2:45 am on March 27, Beijing time, in the second round of Group J of the European Cup qualifiers, Portugal challenged Luxembourg away. In the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo double-clicked, and Felix scored a pass from the B seat. In the second half, Otavio scored, and Leo made a pass and made a contribution + missed a point. At the end of the game, Portugal won two consecutive victories 6-0 in Luxembourg. In terms of standings, Portugal rose to the top with 6 points after winning both games, while Luxembourg still ranked fifth with 1 point. Statistics show that after entering 2023, Ronaldo has contributed 13 goals and 3 assists for the club and the national team. He also became the first player in the history of European football to score 4 goals for the national team at the age of 38. [European preliminaries]Retegui Pessina scored Italy's 2-0 win over Malta Retegui headed home Pesina outflanks the goal in the middle At 2:45 am on March 27, Beijing time, in the second round of Group C of the European Cup qualifiers, Italy played away against Malta. In the first half, Retegui opened the scoring, Pessina extended his lead, and Tonali contributed two assists. Italy led Malta 2-0 at halftime. Neither side achieved anything in the second half. In the end, Italy defeated Malta 2-0 away. TyC: Argentina's FIFA ranking surpasses Brazil and climbs to No. 1 in the world According to IC photo TyC's famous reporter Gastón Edul reported that Argentina's FIFA ranking has climbed to the first place in the world, followed by Brazil and France. In this international match window, Argentina beat Panama 2-0 and will play Curacao at 8:00 on March 29. Brazil lost 1-2 to Morocco. France beat the Netherlands 4-0 and will play Ireland at 2:45 on March 28. Argentina was last ranked No. 1 in the world between April 2016 and March 2017. The current FIFA ranking is updated on December 22, 2022. Brazil ranks first with 1840.77 points, Argentina ranks second with 1838.38 points, and France ranks third with 1823.39 points. The King's League final was held at the Nou Camp, and nearly 100,000 people shouted Messi On the evening of the 26th local time, the King's League founded by Pique was being played at Camp Nou, Barcelona's home court. There will be two semi-finals and the finals tonight. A live reporter filmed the packed Nou Camp, and the fans shouted Messi's name loudly. The King's League is different from traditional football matches, the game process is full of creativity and fun. The players participating in this league are selected by the draft. Most of the team chairmen are retired stars or well-known Internet celebrities. Both Ronaldinho and Aguero have appeared in this competition. In addition, the game method of the King's League is completely different from that of professional football. The rules are decided by voting on social media. Before the game, the participating teams have interesting links such as drawing cards. Play an opposing player for two minutes and wait. League of Kings is very popular on live streaming platforms. Event Preview>>> Today (3.27) 08:30 NBA regular season Timberwolves – Warriors 20:00 Snooker Tour Championship quarter-finals Mark Allen-Ding Junhui Tomorrow (3.28) 02:00 WTA1000 Miami Masters Women's Singles 1/8 Final Zheng Qinwen-Potapova 02:45 Euro Qualifier Group B Ireland – France 02:45 European Cup Qualifier Group E Poland-Albania 02:45 European Cup Qualifier Group E Moldova-Czech Republic 02:45 European Cup Qualifier Group F Sweden-Azerbaijan 02:45 European Cup Qualifier Group F Austria-Estonia 02:45 Group G Hungary-Bulgaria European Cup Qualifiers 02:45 European Cup Qualifier Group G Montenegro – Serbia 02:45 European Cup Qualifier Group B Netherlands – Gibraltar 07:00 NBA regular season Bucks – Pistons

