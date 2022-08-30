Original title: Sports World Lianliankan丨Wu Yibing won the first round of the US Open to make history, the Chinese men’s basketball team beat Bahrain in the world preliminaries

The sports world is linked and watched, and the daily sports news has been known earlier! This is the latest news of today’s sports that Xiaobian has collected for you.

Wu Yibing won the first round of the US Open and made history

Become the first Chinese mainland player to win a Grand Slam men’s singles match

In the early morning of August 30th, Beijing time, the first round of men’s singles competition will begin at the 2022 US Open. The Chinese player Wu Yibing, who broke through the qualifying round, won the third set of seven games in a row and won the match with 6-3/6-4/6-0 in straight sets, winning the 31st seed and Georgian player Bashilashvili. He completed the historic breakthrough of the China Men’s Open and became the first Chinese mainland player to win the Grand Slam men’s singles match in the Open Era.

While winning the 14-game winning streak in individual singles, Wu Yibing scored 70 points (45 in the first round + 25 in the qualifying round) and a bonus of US$121,000, and his instant ranking rose to 142nd and reached a new personal high. In the second round, Wu Yibing will face the winner between the local wild card Sheldon and the qualifying player Borges from Portugal.

Wu Yibing was interviewed after the game. In the interview, Wu Yibing said that it is gratifying that he won a breakthrough victory, but he should take a long-term view. Winning a slam is not our ultimate goal!

Zhang Zhizhen, a Chinese player who broke through the qualifying round, missed 7 match points in the third set and was tragically reversed. In the end, it was 6-3/7-6(4)/6(9)-7/1-6/4- 6 Lost to Dutch player Van Letthoven for the second time this year. Both times in the Grand Slam main match are the first round of fierce battles and lost after five sets.

Chinese men’s basketball team beat Bahrain to second in the group

Du Feng: Thanks to everyone in the national team for completing the mission despite difficulties

On August 29th, Beijing time, in the fourth window period of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup qualifiers in the Asian region, the Chinese men’s basketball team finally defeated Bahrain 80-67, ending this World Cup window period with two consecutive victories.

Statistics: Zhou Qi 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block, Zhu Junlong 14 points and 5 rebounds, Hu Mingxuan 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Xu Jie 9 points, 3 steals and 2 assists, Gu Quan 8 points and 6 rebounds, Sun Minghui 5 points and 6 assists, Zhu Mingzhen scored 5 points and 5 rebounds, Lu Wenbo scored 3 points, Wang Zhelin scored 2 points and 3 rebounds, and Zhao Jiwei scored 0 points and 4 assists.

The starting lineup of the Chinese men’s basketball team in this game: Sun Minghui, Hu Mingxuan, Gu Quan, Zhu Junlong, Zhou Qi.

In this game, Zhou Qi was still the most stable core of the Chinese men’s basketball team, scoring 22 points to lead the team to victory. In the whole game, Zhou Qi made 8 of 12 shots and made 4 of 4 shots in the second half. He scored 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block, including 4 offensive rebounds. The plus-minus +21 is the highest in the game.

After this campaign, the Chinese men’s basketball team ranked second in the group with 6 wins and 2 losses, and the Australian team ranked first in 8 games. Judging from the current group points, the Chinese team can’t say that the qualification for the World Cup has been grasped.

According to the competition system, the top three teams in the group advance to the World Cup. Since Japan is the host of the World Cup and does not occupy a place, the Japanese team, like the Bahrain team with too low points, no longer needs to be considered. Kazakhstan and Iran are the Chinese men’s basketball teams. competitor.

In November and February next year, the Chinese men’s basketball team will also play against Iran, Bahrain, Kazakhstan and Iran one after another. Among them, there will be three direct dialogues with Iran and Kazakhstan. Considering the factors of the epidemic, the Chinese men’s basketball team is still uncertain whether it can play in Fighting at home, so the last four qualifiers still need to be tense and allow no losses.

After the game, head coach Du Feng expressed his gratitude to every member of the national team. This summer was difficult, but the team persevered.

“In this summer, only the people in the team know how difficult it is for us. I think everyone has persevered, which is very good. Secondly, this year’s Chinese men’s basketball team has experienced two and a half months of overseas training, which is also the longest in history. When I was in the national team in 2006, our overseas training lasted for one and a half months. This time it was a big test for the players physically and psychologically. I am especially grateful to the staff, coaches and players for their support The support of my work.” In the end, Du Feng still pointed out the team’s shortcomings, “The laxity after leading by a large score on the court still needs to be corrected, and the players must learn to improve themselves to the greatest extent through the game.”

West Ham United officially announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Paqueta, with a total price of 61.35 million euros on a 5-year contract

In the early hours of Tuesday, Beijing time, West Ham United officially announced that it had signed Brazilian midfielder Paqueta from Lyon.

West Ham United revealed that they signed the 25-year-old Paqueta for a club-record transfer fee.

The Lyon club also officially announced the transfer and disclosed that Paqueta’s total transfer price was 61.35 million euros, of which the fixed transfer fee was 42.95 million euros and the floating payment was 18.68 million euros. Paqueta’s former club AC Milan can get it. 15% of transfer profits. In 2020, Lyon will cost 20 million euros to introduce Paqueta from Milan, and Milan will share between 3.44 million and 6.24 million euros from Paqueta’s transfer. Paqueta made 44 appearances for Lyon last season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

Valencia announces visa waiver for Uruguay striker Cavani

In the early morning of the Beijing season on Tuesday, Valencia officially announced that it had signed Uruguay striker Cavani.

Valencia have revealed that they have signed Cavani until June 30, 2024.

This summer, Cavani did not renew his contract with Manchester United after his contract expired. He subsequently became a free agent. He had been associated with many teams and finally chose Valencia.

Cavani, 35, started his career in Europe in 2007, playing for Palermo, Naples, Paris and Manchester United. At the club, he made 615 appearances, scoring 360 goals and providing 72 assists. Cavani said in an interview before that playing in La Liga is one of his dreams, and the Valencia club and head coach Gattuso successfully persuaded him.

Missed the 6th crown!

The Chinese women’s volleyball team lost 1-3 to Japan and lost the Asian Cup for the second time

On August 29, Beijing time, in the 2022 Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup final, the Chinese women’s volleyball team lost 1-3 to the Japanese team. It participated in the Asian Cup final 7 times in history, and failed to win the championship for the second time. The Japanese team won the championship for the first time. In this way, the Chinese women’s volleyball team has participated in the women’s volleyball Asian Cup 7 times and entered the finals, but this is the second time that they have failed to win the championship. The Japanese women’s volleyball team won the Asian Cup for the first time, and the celebration started after the game.

In this competition, the Chinese women’s volleyball team is a lineup of the youth army team, and the Japanese team is a “second team”. There is not much difference between the two sides in terms of strength, but the Japanese team has an advantage in experience. The Chinese women’s volleyball team started this campaign with Wu Mengjie and Zhuang Yushan as the main players, Hu Mingyuan and Wang Wenhan as their assistants, Zhou Yetong, seconder Sun Haiping, and freeman Xu Jianan.

The main setter of the Japanese team, Shibata Mako, won the tournament MVP. In the selection of the best lineup, a total of 3 players from the Chinese team were shortlisted, namely the main attack Wu Mengjie, the auxiliary attack Hu Mingyuan and the support Zhou Yetong.

The best squad for the 2022 Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup is as follows:

MVP: Shibata Mako (Japan)

Best Main Attack: Wu Mengjie (China), Cha Chuan (Thailand)

Best secondary attack: Yamanaka Hiroshi (Japan), Hu Mingyuan (China)

Best Support: Zhou Yetong (China)

Best Setter: Popon (Thailand)

Best Freelancer: Metasequoia Rena (Japan)

The full ranking of the 2022 Women’s Volleyball Asian Cup is as follows:1. Japan 2. China 3. Thailand 4. Vietnam 5. Chinese Taipei 6. Philippines 7. Iran 8. Australia 9.South Korea

News in one sentence>>>

●Beijing Guoan officially announced Stanley Menzo as the new coach of the team. He once coached the reserve team.

●Li Weifeng is the head coach of the Guangzhou City first team, and Zhao Junzhe is the technical director.

●Official from Dalian: Former DRC international Manzoki officially joined the team, not signing a short-term contract。

●Barcelona and Chelsea continue to discuss the transfer of Aubameyang, he is waiting for the result.

●Unable to reach an agreement, Barcelona shelved the negotiation of Pique and Busquets’ salary cut.

●It was revealed that Manchester United had finalized the Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka, and the players underwent medical examinations on Tuesday.

● Fofana has suffered serious injuries, Chelsea sent him to the United States for medical examinations for peace of mind.

●In just 11 days, two Barcelona players have been robbed. In the early morning of Monday, Aubameyang was robbed by four gunmen at home, and Lewandowski was also robbed in front of the Barcelona training base.

●The Chinese team lost 0-3 to Canada in the men’s volleyball world championships. The group stage was broken twice, and the world ranking dropped to 23rd.

●Wang Xiyu reversed to win the first U.S. Open adult group victory and advanced to the second round against Sakari.

●On August 30th, Beijing time, the first round of the women’s singles competition will begin at the 2022 US Open. Chinese player Zhang Shuai took only 1 hour and 15 minutes to advance to the second round in a 6-4/6-2 straight-set knockout match with No. 30 seed and Swiss player Teichmann.

Event Preview >>>

Today (8.30)

08:10 Men’s Basketball Shimei Pre-Panama Men’s Basketball – Canada Men’s Basketball

08:40 Men’s Basketball Semei Pre-Columbia Men’s Basketball – USA Men’s Basketball

08:40 Men’s Basketball Shimei Pre-Argentina Men’s Basketball – Bahamas Men’s Basketball

09:00 US Open first round

09:00 The first match day of the Japan Badminton Open

17:00 Men’s Volleyball World Championship Group Stage Brazil Men’s Volleyball – Qatar Men’s Volleyball

17:05 Men’s Basketball Seiya Pre-Japanese Men’s Basketball Team – Kazakhstan Men’s Basketball Team

20:00 Men’s Volleyball World Championship Group Stage Japan Men’s Volleyball Team – Cuban Men’s Volleyball Team

Tomorrow morning (8.31)

00:30 Serie A Round 4 Sassuolo-AC Milan

02:30 Premier League Round 5 Fulham-Brighton

02:30 Premier League Round 5 Crystal Palace – Brentford

02:45 German Cup first round FC Teutonic 05 – RB Leipzig

02:45 Serie A Round 4 Inter Milan – Cremona

02:45 Serie A Round 4 Roma-Monza

02:45 Premier League Round 5 Southampton-Chelsea

03:00 Premier League Round 5 Leeds United – Everton

Edit Bao Chengli

[Cooperation Statement]The copyright and other intellectual property rights of this work belong to Red Star News, and cooperate with QQ browser for dissemination.Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: