Sports Lottery Super Lotto hit another 100 million yuan prize

The sports lottery lottery broke out a huge prize of 100 million yuan for two consecutive sessions. Last night, Super Lotto No. 23017 issued 30 first prizes across the country. Among them, 23 bets were worth more than 10.47 million yuan (including more than 4.65 million yuan in additional bonuses). All of them settled in Ningbo, Zhejiang, and all From the same physical lottery store, the winning lottery ticket was a single additional double vote with 23 times votes, 1 bet number, and 69 yuan input, with a single ticket winning 240 million yuan.

Caption: The official picture of the lottery results of this issue (the same below)

The numbers “02, 05, 09, 22, 27” will be issued in the front area of ​​this lottery, and the numbers “10, 11” will be issued in the rear area. In addition, the first prize of 7 bets is more than 5.81 million yuan in basic betting, which are divided into Wenzhou, Zhejiang (3 bets), Fuzhou, Fujian, Xuchang, Henan, Chuxiong, Yunnan, and Lanzhou, Gansu.

In this issue, the lucky lottery buyer from Ningbo, Zhejiang, took an extra bonus of more than 4.65 million yuan in the first prize of single bet because of the additional betting, so that the total bonus of the first prize of single bet reached more than 10.47 million yuan. This is the second consecutive lottery award of 100 million yuan. In the last period, lucky players in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province relied on a 10-fold additional single ticket, with a betting amount of 150 yuan and a single ticket to win a prize of 120 million yuan.

Caption: Super Lotto single-ticket 100 million yuan prize list

This issue is also the 25th prize of 100 million yuan in the history of the lottery, and the prize amount ranks eighth.(Wen Bin)

Editor: Wu Xuying

