Sports Personality of the Year 2023: Man City & Pep Guardiola win team and coach of the year

Manchester City have been named BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year 2023, with head coach Pep Guardiola winning the Coach of the Year award.

Guardiola guided City to the Treble – the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup – in the 2022-23 season.

The 52-year-old former Barcelona boss has led the Blues to five top-flight titles since taking charge in 2016.

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final in June to win the competition for the first time.

Erling Haaland – their star striker – was named World Sport Star of the Year earlier in the Sports Personality ceremony.

The Norwegian striker’s 52 goals in all competitions last season helped City become only the second Premier League team to win the Treble – after Manchester United achieved the feat in 1998-99.

City finished top of the Premier League – five points clear of Arsenal in second and 14 points clear of Manchester United in third.

They beat city rivals United 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley in June, then ended their quest for the Champions League title two years after losing to Chelsea in the 2021 final.

City are seeking an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title this season, and an eighth overall.

Former Bayern Munich boss Guardiola has led City to two FA Cup trophies and four League Cups.

In February, the Premier League charged City with 115 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation. The club has always denied financial wrongdoing.

England’s women won last year’s Team of the Year award, and manager Sarina Wiegman was named Coach of the Year, following their Euro 2022 triumph.

