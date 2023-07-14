Home » Sports policy: Financial fair play: FC Barcelona has to pay, PSG doesn’t
Sports policy: Financial fair play: FC Barcelona has to pay, PSG doesn’t

Status: 07/14/2023 3:24 p.m

The European Football Union UEFA has fined FC Barcelona 500,000 euros for violating the rules of financial fair play.

As UEFA announced on Friday, other clubs such as Manchester United (EUR 300,000), FC Porto (EUR 100,000) and RSC Anderlecht (EUR 100,000) were also sanctioned. The years from 2019 to 2022 were examined.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain has met the targets set for the 2022 financial year, UEFA said. Like other clubs, including Inter and AC Milan, the French champions were suspected of circumventing financial fair play rules.

From the 2023 financial year, new rules for financial fair play will gradually be applied. The reform decided last year should lead to financial sustainability in the future. In principle, this stipulates that the clubs participating in the European Cup may not spend significantly more than they earn.

In the past, the rules have been circumvented again and again – especially by clubs that are supported by investors or states.

