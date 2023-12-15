“Sports Powers China Spirit” China Sports Culture Exhibition National Tour Launched_State Sports General Administration

National Tour of “Ode to the Chinese Sports Spirit” Project Launched at Tsinghua University

On December 15th, the national tour of the “Ode to the Chinese Sports Spirit” project “Sports Powers the Chinese Spirit – China Sports Culture Exhibition” was officially launched at Tsinghua University. The ceremony was attended by Gao Zhidan, Director and Party Secretary of the State Sports General Administration, Deputy Director of the State Sports General Administration Zhang Jiasheng, a member of the Party Committee, Wang Xiqin, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and President of Tsinghua University, Guo Yong, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Tsinghua University, and other leaders.

The “Ode to the Chinese Sports Spirit” project, which was launched this year by the State Sports General Administration and the Chinese Olympic Committee, has already held launching ceremonies in Chengdu Universiade Station, Hangzhou Asian Games Station, and other activities. The project aims to fully demonstrate and celebrate the rich connotation of the Chinese Sports Spirit in the new era, using sports as a platform to display a credible, lovely, and respectable image of China. It has received widespread attention and praise from all walks of life.

In his speech, Zhang Jiasheng expressed that Tsinghua University has a profound sports tradition and outstanding achievements with far-reaching influence. He emphasized the hope to use Tsinghua University as a starting point to widely demonstrate athletes’ patriotism and fighting spirit to universities, communities, and enterprises across the country, as well as the people’s sports passion and good life.

Chinese table tennis Olympic champion Fan Zhendong and Chinese figure skating Olympic champion Han Cong were also present at the event to share their growth stories and promote the Chinese sports spirit. Additionally, many Tsinghua University student representatives recited the “Ode to the Chinese Sports Spirit”, showcasing the new youth style of the times.

The event also featured columns such as “Strive for the Brilliance of Sports in the New Era”, “The Light of Sports and the National Glory”, and “Extraordinary Winter Olympics Sharing the Future”, each introducing the development process of Chinese sports and highlighting the persistence, perseverance, dedication, and inheritance of the Chinese sports spirit by contemporary Chinese sports people.

Gao Zhidan and Wang Xiqin officially opened the launch ceremony of the national tour, and the leading guests visited the exhibition and the Tsinghua University Sports Honor Room.

The “Sports Powers the Chinese Spirit – China Sports Culture Exhibition” is expected to continue its national tour, showcasing the essence of the Chinese Sports Spirit and promoting the development of sports in China.

