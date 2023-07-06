Sports recovery by Starpool

After a physical effort it is necessary to allow the body an adequate period of rest so that the muscles can recover and restore their optimal functionality. This phase is fundamental as it allows the physique to activate the reconstruction and regeneration processes necessary to settle down and to increase one’s abilities in view of a new effort. The mind, with its significant impact on an athlete’s sporting ability, also needs rest. It is in fact now known that psychic recovery decreases the risk of accidents, improves decision-making precision and speed, promotes sleep and a quick recovery after intense physical effort.

The Starpool method focuses on the individual, bringing benefits to the body and mind, maintaining their balance. It is an approach that is based on scientific research and is reflected in the design and creation of technologies and spaces dedicated to wellness aimed not only at the daily care of one’s psycho-physical well-being but also at post-workout recovery. Two formats developed by the company from Fiemme in the field of professional sport: Recovery Lab and Recovery Station which are suitable for installation in training centers or even in the private homes of athletes.

Everything starts from the millenary tradition of thermalism and its cornerstones: heat, water, rest. Hence the commitment of the Starpool Scientific Research Department in the development of technologies and usage programs with the aim of exploiting the body’s physiological reaction to heat, cold and Dry Float Therapy – a patented innovation that maximizes the effectiveness of the time dedicated to rest – with the aim of increasing sports performance and promoting optimal recovery.

Physiology of heat: When the external temperature and humidity vary, the body reacts with a physiological response based on the perceived differences. Vasodilatation, activation of the circulatory system and sweating are mechanisms that are triggered in a subjective measure to maintain the body’s thermal balance. Thanks to constant research, Starpool technologies are able to exploit the body’s physiological reactions which, applied in the world of sport, produce beneficial effects through different types of heat, such as the dry and intense heat of the Finnish sauna and the deep of infrared therapy.

Physiology of cold: Cold has always been used in sports to promote recovery. From a physiological point of view, low temperatures can cause various reactions in the body. The exposure time and cooling rate will determine the intensity and type of these reactions. Reduction of muscle pain, vasoconstriction, activation of the endocrine system are just some of the physiological responses that are triggered in reaction to intense cold.

Physiology of Dry Float Therapy: Thanks to a reduced perception of weight and a dry environment that does not alter the vestibular system, the brain recognizes the possibility of relaxing and reducing the activation of the neuromotor system, thus triggering a virtuous mechanism of regeneration both physical and mental. If integrated into training with specific use programs, Dry Float Therapy activates the circulation and stimulates the cardiovascular system, thanks to the activation of the parasympathetic system.

The alternation of physiologies, appropriately interpreted and adapted to the needs of professional sport, through programs developed by the Starpool Scientific Research Department in collaboration with the staff of trainers of the sports realities, brings proven psycho-physical benefits to the athlete.

Recovery Lab e Recovery Station

These formats are built on the needs of teams, teams or even individual athletes. Each environment is designed and engineered to measure and effectiveness is guaranteed not only by careful planning of the spaces and cutting-edge technologies, but above all by the definition of use programs that integrate perfectly into the athletes’ training moments, contributing to performance improvement.

Recovery Lab and Station are designed for pre-activity use, a fundamental phase for preparing the body and reducing the risk of injury by acting on passive muscle warm-up and mental focus before entering the field. Post-activity, the phase following physical effort, ensuring optimal recovery with programs designed to reduce muscle soreness and the risk of over-fatigue, improve sleep quality and, if necessary, treat the acute injury. Last but not least, the unloading days, in which the athlete can attend the Recovery Lab to follow a program aimed at prevention and psycho-physical resilience.

The choice of the optimal solution is guaranteed by Starpool consultancy, training, engineering and assistance, to find the best combination and the most effective use of tools such as:

Sport Sauna: the Finnish sauna which, thanks to its dry and intense heat, maximizes the effectiveness of training programs and helps to enhance sports performance, always raising them to the highest levels. With an ergonomic and functional design, it was created to integrate perfectly into spaces dedicated to recovery.

Sport Infrared Cabin: a welcoming and functional environment to exploit the regenerating power of infrared rays, thanks to an ergonomic seat that transfers deep heat through special lamps positioned on the back. Infrared Therapy stimulates blood circulation, promoting skin healing and muscle relaxation.

Sport Infrared Lounger: a valid alternative to the Infrared Cabin, it is the ideal solution for creating comfortable stations dedicated to infrared therapy, particularly functional in the case of simultaneous flows of customers. Thanks to the adjustable backrest and its ergonomic shape, it fits perfectly into areas dedicated to fitness recovery.

Ice Bath: the simple and versatile solution for taking real baths in ice water and obtaining all the benefits of cold therapy; ideal for recovery in the world of professional sport, in gyms and even at home. The compact dimensions make this tub easy to transport and install anywhere with a water temperature which, through a simple touch-screen device, can be set in a range from +4°C to +38°C.

Zerobody Cryo: Starpool’s revolution in the world of cold therapy; its innovation lies in the simplicity, safety and usability of the application thanks to a patented membrane that completely envelops the body without the need to get wet, allowing sitting at an operating temperature of 4-6 degrees, in a safe and non-invasive environment. Gradual access allows an easy approach to cold therapy, with a unique solution in the world, which brings the same benefits of cryotherapy and ice water immersion. Furthermore, Zerobody Cryo guarantees less aggressive exposure to the cold, offering the user all the comfort deriving from a dry floating condition.

Zerobody Dry Float: the innovative and patented system to regenerate body and mind. Born from extensive scientific research on the benefits of floating in water, Zerobody Dry Float is an effective and versatile solution that offers all the benefits of Dry Float Therapy: the body floats on over 400 liters of hot water, without the need to undress or get wet. Dry Float Therapy takes advantage of the benefits of floating to allow body and mind to recover energy in an easy, versatile and suitable way for everyone. Zerobody Dry Float, the only system in the world able to offer the benefits of gravity reduction, is a technological innovation at the service of regenerative well-being that produces positive effects on: stress, muscle and joint pain, sleep, concentration, psycho-physical recovery . Thanks to the Mindfulness programs and breathing techniques included in the user software, Zerobody Dry Float maximizes the effectiveness of mental training, an indispensable element in the life of a professional sportsman.

Starpool is a partner of Virgin Club throughout Italy, DreamFit and Go Fit in Spain, Crunch Fitness and iCRYO in the USA and Cryopoint in Germany. The Trentino company collaborates with the Olympic cross-country skier Federico Pellegrino, the biathlon world champion Dorothea Wierer, the gold medalist at the biathlon championships Denise Herrmann Wick, the cycling champion Gianni Moscon, the Italian Crossfit champion Stefano Migliorini, FC Südtirol, the Hockey Club Bolzano, Aquila Basket Trento and Trentino Volley. Starpool has also been selected by major international teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers for the US National Football League while for US Major League Baseball by the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants, the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs as well as the American National Soccer Team and the hockey champions US Carolina Hurricanes. There are also many teams from the US National Collegiate Athletic Association: Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson University, Ohio State Buckeyes, Rutgers University, University of Florida, University of Houston, University of Nebraska, University of North Dakota, University of Okhlaoma and Winner Circle Athletics.

Starpool, after the launch of the format at FIBO, the world fitness show in Cologne held last April, is also bringing integrated recovery to EPIC 2023, the international congress of ELPA, the EuroLeague Players’ Association, which will be held in Cesena, at the Technogym Village, on 1 July 2023, an event of which it is the Official Wellness Partner. During the congress, world-renowned experts from different professional fields will share their latest scientific research, methodologies and experiences with the wider basketball and sports community on the topics of performance, athletic training, nutrition, data analysis , sports psychology, traumatology and more. https://elpa.basketball/epic2023/

Also in July, from 17 to 22, the Trentino-based company will be present, with its Recovery Labs, at “The Sanctuary”, the sports-cultural week organized by the American National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) for its NBA stars in Andalusia, with a program made up of preparation, training and recovery sessions at the Higuerón Training Center in Fuengirola, a brand new and avant-garde facility overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, a few kilometers from Malaga.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

