Sports show expert Bastian Schweinsteiger: “The team is strange to the tactics”

After the three failed test matches against Ukraine (3:3), Poland (0:1) and Colombia (0:2), sports show expert Bastian Schweinsteiger identified a number of weaknesses in the German national team. He not only refers to parts of the team, but also has an eye on the big picture.

National coach Hansi Flick tried a lot in the last three games, played with a five-man chain, then switched back to a four-man chain. Tested numerous players at the end of a long and exhausting season, gave chances to recommend themselves for upcoming tasks and the EURO 2024, but many players struggled in the different formations.

“I simply believe that the team is strangers to the tactics,” Schweinstieger reflects his assessment, and now sees clear instructions for Flick: “The national coach must recognize this and change it, because six goals were conceded in the last three international matches – that speaks a clear language again.” The focus should therefore be clearly on defence.

Importing tactics and formation

When looking at the national coach’s approach to the three important friendlies, the 121-time national player could have imagined a different strategy: “I would have liked us to use the formation and tactics that we play in the tournament. You can see that which players don’t find easy with the system.” Important for the 38-year-old is a side effect that arises from the early clarity in the team: “Because it doesn’t create the special spirit that pushes you as a team.”

Prospects for the EURO? Grim

Poland defeated Germany in a test only to be beaten by Moldova a few days later in the European Championship qualifier – the national teams seem to be suffering from the long season. Still, the state of the team needs to be defined at home a year before the big tournament. And it looks bleak for the Sportschau-Extern: “Yes, well, that can all still happen, but you just have to be more disgusting against the ball, defend much better, so that this security comes in.”

And Schweinsteiger is particularly specific when it comes to the topic of “title prospects”: “But of course it will be very difficult with the title. But a team that fights for Germany gives everything – we can do that. And then we just have to see how far that goes suffices.”

