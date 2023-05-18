Sports show: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg – more than just football

Film by Patrick Halatsch | Martina Voss-Tecklenburg – MVT for short – is a woman who cannot be pigeonholed. Your job title: national coach of the women’s national team. However, the self-imposed field of work of the qualified social worker goes far beyond that. Because MVT is not only an absolute football expert, she stands for much more than just football: the 55-year-old is involved in socially relevant issues such as diversity and equality. Portrait of a woman looking far beyond the soccer field.

show more