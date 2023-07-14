Sports show: Shooting stars – Germany’s new football generation

The world is watching the Soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand! In addition to established players, a new generation is particularly in the limelight in the DFB team: young, self-confident and media-savvy female athletes with great opportunities and great challenges. Lena Oberdorf, Klara Bühl and Laura Freigang are among the best-known faces of this generation. This film about three shooting stars of international football shows what moves them, what shapes them, and how they want to bring women’s football forward.

show more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

