Sports show: Shooting stars – Germany's new football generation
Sports show: Shooting stars – Germany’s new football generation

Sports show: Shooting stars – Germany’s new football generation

The world is watching the Soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand! In addition to established players, a new generation is particularly in the limelight in the DFB team: young, self-confident and media-savvy female athletes with great opportunities and great challenges. Lena Oberdorf, Klara Bühl and Laura Freigang are among the best-known faces of this generation. This film about three shooting stars of international football shows what moves them, what shapes them, and how they want to bring women’s football forward.

