Home Sports Sports show: starving for gold – eating disorders in top-class sport
Sports

Sports show: starving for gold – eating disorders in top-class sport

by admin
Sports show: starving for gold – eating disorders in top-class sport

Eating disorders are often a taboo subject – this topic also exists behind the scenes of competitive sports. The aspects of weight and losing weight also accompany the lives of many athletes. Kim Bui and Miriam Neureuther want to break the wall of silence. You have experienced first-hand how constant pressure to improve performance, to conform to an aesthetic norm, can influence and change eating habits. Both have different experiences. Miriam Neureuther lost a lot of weight for her sport, Kim Bui fell into the vicious circle of bulimia. Together with those affected and experts, Miriam Neureuther and Kim Bui want to question existing systems, find ways and solutions so that athletes no longer have to starve for gold.

See also  Company of Lazio, with Vecino clears the 'Maradona' - Football

You may also like

Sport topics from the region

Citterio sponsor of the Rho stage of the...

Comprehensive performance! Zhao Jiwei sent 21 points, 5...

What Bruno Berner learned from Freiburg’s Volker Finke

Scattered considerations on “Welcome to Wrexham” — Sportellate.it

All Bundesliga audio streams

The most dangerous eight-thousanders in the world, the...

The U20 national football team wants to win...

Engadin Skimarathon: Toxic wax residues threaten fish

Panathinaikos returns to success: Red Star ko

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy