Eating disorders are often a taboo subject – this topic also exists behind the scenes of competitive sports. The aspects of weight and losing weight also accompany the lives of many athletes. Kim Bui and Miriam Neureuther want to break the wall of silence. You have experienced first-hand how constant pressure to improve performance, to conform to an aesthetic norm, can influence and change eating habits. Both have different experiences. Miriam Neureuther lost a lot of weight for her sport, Kim Bui fell into the vicious circle of bulimia. Together with those affected and experts, Miriam Neureuther and Kim Bui want to question existing systems, find ways and solutions so that athletes no longer have to starve for gold.

