LeBron James is officially the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s longstanding record, surpassing the legendary center’s 38,357 career points, in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

As James made history, the NBA world celebrated his achievement on social media.

Here are some of the top social media reactions to James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

