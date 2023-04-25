Sports teaching support is a “two-way trip” between colleges and rural schools – Education – China Industry Network

Original Title: A “two-way trip” between colleges and rural schools in sports teaching

On April 24, the training and research activities of the Sports Support Education Department of the General Administration of Sport of China were held in Wuhan Institute of Physical Education. The General Administration of Sports will lead the sports administrative departments of 8 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) in the central and western regions and 35 colleges and universities to select and send more than 750 graduate students and outstanding undergraduate students majoring in physical education to nearly 50 counties (cities, districts) to carry out voluntary teaching services. More than 300 primary and secondary schools will be covered.

In order to make up for the shortage of grassroots sports teachers, relevant departments have adopted various measures in recent years, “generally including promoting outstanding retired athletes to enter the campus, helping high-quality social sports organizations to enter the school, establishing a sharing platform, and promoting the establishment of coach positions in schools. 4 modes”. Jiang Qingguo, deputy director of the Youth Department of the State General Administration of Sports, said that in view of the shortage of physical education teachers in the central and western regions, the difficulty of introducing physical education teachers, and the lack of high-quality social sports organizations, “joining the forces of colleges and universities and adopting the model of supporting sports education in different places” has become a reality. A more realistic attempt.

In 2021, under the organization of the Youth Department of the State Sports General Administration, a sports support education group composed of 35 teachers and students from three universities including the Central University for Nationalities, Beijing Sport University and Wuhan Institute of Physical Education will go to Pingli County in Shaanxi Province and Zhijin County in Guizhou Province and Pu’an County, launched an 8-week sports support education. During the period, the teaching support group taught the children sports skills with the “three big balls” and basic sports as the main content, and organized different forms of physical education for young people’s outstanding physical health problems such as “little glasses”, “little fat pier” and scoliosis. Physical activities for local children and adolescents.

“A total of 10,366 class hours of physical education, 1,760 class hours of club classes, 4,352 class hours of after-school services, and 300 class hours of school team training were carried out in 22 schools in three places in two provinces, benefiting 2.2 million students.” In addition to the “transcript” of the data, In Jiang Qingguo’s view, the more important significance of sports teaching support is that it not only opens the door to the society for the students participating in the teaching support, but also opens a window for rural children to know the world.

The first batch of teaching support groups included 10 graduate students from the School of Physical Education of Wuhan Institute of Physical Education. They conducted an 8-week physical health intervention for a total of 3,142 students from 4 schools in Pingli County, Shaanxi. According to Chen Jiping, Secretary of the Party Committee of Wuhan Institute of Physical Education, the teachers and students who participated in the teaching support devoted themselves to local physical education course teaching, sports health intervention, one-hour clubs after class, home visits and other activities, and forged a deep friendship with local primary and middle school students.

Long Wenyu, who was the leader of the supporting teaching team at the time, is now a full-time teacher in the Sports Department of Guizhou Tongren Vocational and Technical College. He said that the decision to return to his hometown for employment after graduation is closely related to his teaching experience. “Compared with big cities, Dashan needs me more.”

In the lively physical education class of Chengguan No. 3 Elementary School in Pingli County, the naughty and taciturn Li Kaiming (minor, pseudonym) became a “thorny head”. A child with strange behavior.” Long Wenyu recalled that in order to know more about this child, he conducted a home visit, “Li Kaiming comes from a single-parent family, and the mother and son live in an old house in Pingli County. It is difficult to take into account his academic performance and psychological state by working part-time jobs alone, so he is not very good at expressing his inner thoughts, so he gives other students a feeling of indifference and isolation.”

Since then, Li Kaiming has often been drawn out by Long Wenyu to be his “little assistant”, encouraging him to set an example for his classmates, “increasing his sense of responsibility, and setting an example to drive other students to abide by classroom discipline.” Later, I asked him to play ball, go for a run by the river, and chat with him. As the contact time increased, Li Kaiming’s image became plump, “He will take the initiative to share with others what I buy for him. He’ll be on the sidelines, he’s just not good at expressing himself.”

Slowly, Long Wenyu discovered that some students began to actively invite Li Kaiming to participate in the game, and they were willing to accompany him after school. The head teacher also expressed affirmation of his changes, “We come to support education, isn’t it just for the children? Help? They make a good difference, which is what our trip is all about.”

The arrival of supporting teachers can not only fill the shortage of professional teachers, but also bring more possibilities to the school’s physical education classes.

According to Zhang Chaohui, director of the Academic Affairs Office of Beijing Sport University, in 2021, the school will send 13 teachers and students to Zhijin and Pu’an counties in Guizhou Province to carry out two-month teaching support activities, offering volleyball, martial arts, track and field courses for local primary schools. , basketball, football, aerobics, sports dance and other courses, “bringing students a brand-new physical education course experience”. At the same time, according to the characteristics of the local rainy weather, the supporting teaching team also created outdoor and indoor exercises such as “football exercises” and “rhythmic exercises” for each school to ensure the teaching effect of physical education in rainy days. In addition, the supporting education group also carried out a number of teacher training activities on the basis of observation and seminars organized by local schools. good effect”.

But supporting education is a long-term project. “This time we start again, we pay more attention to how to cultivate the results of teaching support.” Zhang Chaohui said that on March 15, the school started a new round of teaching support to Zhijin County, Guizhou. “In addition to continuing the diversity and inclusiveness of teaching support, In addition, it also increases the pertinence of the teaching support, matching the needs of the teaching schools in advance.” He said that based on the experience of the first teaching support, this year not only increased the number of teachers in the guidance group, but also extended the teaching time from two months to In 4 months, “Courses, clubs, and after-school competitions will all be carried out around the four projects of Wushu and the three major balls. Let the project really take root in the campus.”

Although the teaching support has long since ended, Long Wenyu and Li Kaiming still keep in touch, and this long-lasting friendship has been planted from the very beginning. When he first participated in the teaching support work, in order to get closer to the students, he took the initiative to downplay his identity as a teacher, “talk about their favorite topics, eat the same food and play the same games as them.” Long Wenyu remembers that the phone rang several times at night , He just got through, and the other side giggled and hung up the phone, “I know, I have really become their friend.”

