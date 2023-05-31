“Sports to the Future Contribute to the New Era” Opening of the District Staff Sports Meeting Chen Yijun Attended and Announced the Opening-Guangxi News Net

Guangxi News NetNanning, May 30th (Reporter Wang Chunnan) On May 30th, the “Sports to the Future Contributes to the New Era” co-sponsored by the Autonomous Region Federation of Trade Unions and the Autonomous Region Sports Bureau opened in Nanning. Chen Yijun, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and head of the Propaganda Department, attended and announced the opening. Zhang Xiaoqin, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region People’s Congress and chairman of the Autonomous Region Federation of Trade Unions, delivered an opening speech.

In recent years, the party committee and government of the autonomous region have conscientiously implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on labor creation, vigorously promoted the spirit of model workers, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit, and created a strong atmosphere in society that respects labor, admires skills, and encourages creativity. Labor union organizations at all levels and sports departments work together to actively create a healthy, civilized, high-spirited, and full-participated employee sports brand, and strive to meet the needs of employees for fitness by developing dynamic and diverse sports activities.

The employee sports meeting is not only a great display of the physical and mental health of the employees in the region, but also a big review of the achievements of sports construction. The competition in the autonomous region consisted of four events: air volleyball, table tennis, badminton, and the ninth set of radio gymnastics. A total of 18 delegations and about 1,060 people participated. During the three-day competition period, all athletes will insist on friendship first and competition second, fully demonstrate the fruitful achievements of the sports development of the employees in the region, and inspire the pride of the working class in the new era of making contributions.