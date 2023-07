Sports TV program of July 22, 2023: on which channels to watch sports?

Sail GP

1st day

Time: departure at 1 a.m.

Channel: live on Canal+

Nations League, semi-finals

Japan – Poland

Time: kick off at 5 p.m.

Channels: live on The team channel and on The Live Team

United States – Italy

Time: kick off at 8 p.m.

Channel: live only on The Live Team

Budapest WTA Tournament

Time: start at 1 p.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 4

Palermo WTA Tournament

Time: start at 8 p.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 4

ATP they

Time: start at 1 p.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 1

Newport ATP Tournament

Time: start at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 2

NRL

Knights-Storm: Matchday 21

Time: kick off at 9:30 a.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 1

Tour de France

20th step

Time: departure at 1:25 p.m.

Channels: live on France 3, Eurosport 1 and France 2

WNBA

Minnesota-Las Vegas

Time: kick-off at 9 p.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 5

Hungarian Grand Prix

Free practice 3

Time: departure at 12:30 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Qualifying tests

Time: departure at 4 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Hungarian proof

Sprint

Time: departure at 9:45 a.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Series

Time: departure at 9 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Estonia

Time: departure at 7:05 a.m., 8 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:55 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Open

Time: start at 5:20 p.m.

Channels: live on Golf+ and Canal+ Sport

Shawnee Reunion

Light weights. George Kambosos – Maxi Hughes

Time: kick-off at 2 a.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 1

UFC

Time: kick off at 8 p.m.

Channel: live on RMC Sport 2

Heavyweight

Time: kick-off at 9 p.m.

Channel: live on RMC Sport 2

MLB

NY Yankees – Kansas City

Time: kick off at 7 p.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 6

Time: start at 8:05 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Time: start at 10:05 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Share this: Twitter

Facebook