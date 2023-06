Sports TV program of June 23, 2023: on which channels to watch sports?

Tournoi WTA de Berlin

Time: start at 11 a.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 1

Birmingham WTA Tournament

Time: start at 12 p.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 3

Halle ATP Tournament

Time: start at 12 p.m.

Channel: live on Eurosport 2

Queen’s ATP Tournament

Time: start at 4 p.m.

Channel: live on Eurosport 2

NRL

Dragons – Warriors: Day 17

Time: kick-off at 12 p.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 2

Grand Prix of Assen

Moto GP free practice 1

Time: departure at 10:45 a.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Moto GP free practice 2

Time: departure at 3 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Moto 2 free practice 1

Time: departure at 9:50 a.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Moto 2 free practice 2

Time: departure at 2:05 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Moto 3 free practice 1

Time: departure at 9 a.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Moto 3 free practice 2

Time: departure at 1:15 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Kenya

Time: departure at 7 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 1:25 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Open de Cromwell (USA) : 2e tour

Time: start at 9 p.m.

Channels: live on Canal+ Sport and Golf+

Open International

2e tour

Time: start at 12:30 p.m.

Channel: live on Golf+

Grand Slam

Time: kick off at 11 a.m.

Channel: live on Eurosport 1

ARES Fighting Championship

Time: kick off at 8:45 p.m. and 10:35 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

PFL

Time: kick-off at 4 a.m.

Channel: live on RMC Sport 2

PFL 6

Time: kick off at 3 o’clock

Channel: live on RMC Sport 2

MLB

NY Yankees – Texas

Time: kick off at 1 a.m.

Channel: live on beIN Sports 4

Time: start at 5 p.m.

Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Share this: Twitter

Facebook