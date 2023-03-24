World‘s Championships
Short program, dance
Time: kick off at 6:45 a.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1
Women’s World Championships
Libre
Time: kick off at 9:20 a.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1
Masters 1000 de Miami
Time: start at 4 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 2
Pro Division 2, 25th day
Mont-de-Marsan- Biarritz
Time: kick off at 7 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport
Beziers – Carcassonne
Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 1
Vannes – Rouen
Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 2
Aurillac – Soyaux Angouleme
Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 3
Agen – Montauban
Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 4
Nevers – Massy
Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 5
Grenoble – Oyonnax
Time: kick-off at 9 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport
Super Rugby Day 5
Crusaders – Brumbies
Time: kick off at 7 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport
Waratahs – Chiefs
Time: kick off at 9:30 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport
NRL Matchday 4
The Dolphins – Brisbane Broncos
Time: kick off at 10 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 2
Tour of Catalunya World Tour
5th stage
Time: departure at 5 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1
World Tour
Time: departure at 2:15 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1
NBA
Golden State – Philadelphie
Time: kick off at 3 o’clock
Channel: live on beIN Sports 1
Sacramento – Phoenix
Time: kick off at 3:10 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 4
Euroleague
Monaco – Valence
Time: kick off at 7 p.m.
Channel: Live on SKWEEK
NCAA March Madness
Houston – Miami
Time: kick-off at 0:15 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 5
Portuguese Grand Prix
Moto GP free practice 1
Time: departure at 11:45 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360
Moto GP free practice 2
Time: departure at 4 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360
Moto 2 free practice 1
Time: departure at 10:50 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360
Moto 2 free practice 2
Time: departure at 3:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360
Moto 3 free practice 1
Time: departure at 10 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360
Moto 3 free practice 2
Time: departure at 2:15 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360
Liqui Moly StarLigue matchday 21
Dunkirk – Montpellier
Time: kick off at 8 p.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 1
Match Play Championship
Time: start at 7 p.m.
Channel: live on Golf+
3rd day
Time: start at 11:15 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport
Punta Cana Open
Time: start at 3:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Golf+
Lahti World Cup
HS 130 per team
Time: start at 9:50 a.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 2
Lahti Women’s World Cup
HS 130 per team
Time: start at 12:20 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 2
HS 130
Time: kick off at 5:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1
Cage Warriors
Time: kick off at 8:30 p.m.
Channel: live on RMC Sport 2
Cage Warriors 151
Time: kick-off at 10 p.m.
Channel: live on RMC Sport 2
Time: start at 5:15 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360
Time: start at 6 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360
Time: start at 7:35 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360
Time: start at 9:35 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360