World‘s Championships

Short program, dance
Time: kick off at 6:45 a.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1

Women’s World Championships

Libre
Time: kick off at 9:20 a.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1

Miami WTA Tournament

Time: start at 5 p.m.
Channels: live on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports 7

Masters 1000 de Miami

Time: start at 4 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 2

Pro Division 2, 25th day

Mont-de-Marsan- Biarritz
Time: kick off at 7 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Beziers – Carcassonne
Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 1

Vannes – Rouen
Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 2

Aurillac – Soyaux Angouleme
Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 3

Agen – Montauban
Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 4

Nevers – Massy
Time: kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal + Multisports 5

Grenoble – Oyonnax
Time: kick-off at 9 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Super Rugby Day 5

Crusaders – Brumbies
Time: kick off at 7 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Waratahs – Chiefs
Time: kick off at 9:30 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

NRL Matchday 4

The Dolphins – Brisbane Broncos
Time: kick off at 10 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 2

Tour of Catalunya World Tour

5th stage
Time: departure at 5 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1

World Tour

Time: departure at 2:15 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1

NBA

Golden State – Philadelphie
Time: kick off at 3 o’clock
Channel: live on beIN Sports 1

Sacramento – Phoenix
Time: kick off at 3:10 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 4

Euroleague

Monaco – Valence
Time: kick off at 7 p.m.
Channel: Live on SKWEEK

NCAA March Madness

Houston – Miami
Time: kick-off at 0:15 a.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 5

Portuguese Grand Prix

Moto GP free practice 1
Time: departure at 11:45 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Moto GP free practice 2
Time: departure at 4 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Moto 2 free practice 1
Time: departure at 10:50 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Moto 2 free practice 2
Time: departure at 3:05 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Moto 3 free practice 1
Time: departure at 10 a.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Moto 3 free practice 2
Time: departure at 2:15 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Liqui Moly StarLigue matchday 21

Dunkirk – Montpellier
Time: kick off at 8 p.m.
Channel: live on beIN Sports 1

Match Play Championship

Time: start at 7 p.m.
Channel: live on Golf+

3rd day
Time: start at 11:15 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport

Punta Cana Open

Time: start at 3:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Golf+

Lahti World Cup

HS 130 per team
Time: start at 9:50 a.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 2

Lahti Women’s World Cup

HS 130 per team
Time: start at 12:20 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 2

HS 130
Time: kick off at 5:30 p.m.
Channel: live on Eurosport 1

Cage Warriors

Time: kick off at 8:30 p.m.
Channel: live on RMC Sport 2

Cage Warriors 151

Time: kick-off at 10 p.m.
Channel: live on RMC Sport 2

Time: start at 5:15 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Time: start at 6 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Time: start at 7:35 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

Time: start at 9:35 p.m.
Channel: live on Canal+ Sport 360

