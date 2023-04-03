Home Sports Sports weekend report cards
by admin
Selfish players, impossible coexistence, interrupted communication: it ended with the reasons behind the most banal of divorces between old spouses, due to irreconcilable differences, the marriage between the coach who must never ask (cit.), Antonio Conte, and Tottenham, the London club who hasn’t won in twenty years and will continue not to win because the man who was called to bring Spurs back to success as he often does pouted, took the ball under his arm and walked away. The uncontainable fury of Conte, rebounded from across the Channel, in Italy becomes the market disturbance of a league with many shaky benches. Inter hanging on the Champions League, Juve in apnea for the legal proceedings, Rome in search of liquidity to keep the diva Mou, Milan resurrected in Naples but who knows until when: whoever takes (or takes back) Conte knows in advance that, after the crash honeymoon test, will not be able to enter into a marriage for life. Three seasons at Juve (2011-2014) are the Lecce coach’s record for duration on the bench, including the national team. Faithful as a player (two clubs, Lecce and Juve, in twenty years), libertine as a coach.

April 3, 2023 | 07:30

