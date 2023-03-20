Home Sports Sports weekend report cards: Pogba 4, Kvaratskhelia 10, Todt 8
Sports

by admin
The announcement on Instagram of the second life in black and white, July 2022, had been greeted by the fans as the return of the prodigal son to Turin; the landing of the private flight, shortly after, seemed like an early Christmas for Juve. Waiting for him in Caselle was the general staff of a lady dressed to the nines, with her make-up not yet disfigured by the 15-point penalty for the ugly mess of capital gains. From there on, for the octopus boiled too much together with potatoes, only absences (meniscus: World Cup faded), wrong choices (conservative therapy instead of the operation) and banana peels are remembered: the laughing post in the Swiss Alps while he was injured, experienced by Juventus fans like a red cloth waved in front of the bull (oops…); the delay in training that cost him the Europa League with Freiburg (on the first leg, on the return leg he wasn’t even called up due to yet another ailment: one month’s prognosis).

Faced with the request to reduce his salary, Pogba would have turned a deaf ear. He invokes Allah (he does not let any soul bear a weight greater than that which can bear) and a speedy recovery to try to close the season with dignity. The doubt that Manchester United has given Juve a package, now a certainty: 34 games missed out of 37, three call-ups in total, a world record in reverse. Shrimp, more than octopus.

