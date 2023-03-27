Home Sports Sports weekend report cards
by admin
Mateo Retegui until the other day was Tigre’s Argentine striker, born in 1999, on loan at Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. Without ever having set foot in Italy or having uttered a syllable in our language, he was summoned by Roberto Mancini (no vote for the umpteenth color of Mancio, who can’t find rest at the barber’s) to give new life to an asphyxiated and bloodless attack by the national team. They are called qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship, of which Italy is the reigning champion: if after being left out of two consecutive World Cup editions, creating a sensational and serious memory hole in an entire generation of kids (this, beyond of wounded pride, the real mortal sin), if we couldn’t even get on the European train, well we’d be ready for football extinction. And then from San Fernando, in the greater Buenos Aires area, Retegui arrived in a hurry, the savior of the country (not his, by the way), whose grandfather was found in Canicatt (no joke: the alternative was to look for him in Vattelapesca ) to justify a hastily approved Italian citizenship on the basis of the Ius Sanguinis. The Ius Soli has biblical times, however: more than a million children born in Italy to foreign parents prisoner of a slow and frustrating bureaucracy. Two weights and two measures. Retegui also deserved a call-up: goals against both England and Malta. If the law is the same for everyone, for, for someone it remains different.

27 March 2023 | 07:31

