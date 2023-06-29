Sports World丨Brazil women’s football legend goes to the sixth World Cup-Sports-中工网

Original title: Sports World丨The legend of the Brazilian women’s football team went to the sixth World Cup; the Chengdu Universiade ushered in a 30-day countdown

Workers’ Daily—China Industry Net reporter Liu Bing

Marta enters sixth World Cup

A few days ago, the Brazilian women’s national team announced the upcoming Women’s World Cup squad. The 37-year-old legendary star Marta was selected. She will usher in her sixth World Cup. Prior to this, she participated in five consecutive World Cups in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019, and scored goals in all of them. Marta has scored 17 goals in the previous five World Cups, ranking first in the history of the Women’s World Cup.

Chinese women’s basketball team breaks into semi-finals of Asian Cup

The 2023 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup held the final round of the group stage on the 28th. The Chinese team reversed and defeated the South Korean team 87:81, won three consecutive victories, and entered the semi-finals directly as the first in Group A. With this victory, the Chinese team also won the right to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Women’s Basketball Qualifying Tournament and the 2026 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Chinese women’s volleyball team suffers three-game losing streak in World League

On the 28th, the 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League Suwon station in South Korea entered the second match day. The Chinese team lost to Serbia with a big score of 1:3 and suffered a three-game losing streak. Before this game, the Chinese women’s volleyball team had achieved 6 wins and 2 losses in this year’s World Women’s Volleyball League. The last time the Chinese women’s volleyball team played against the Serbian women’s volleyball team was in the 2021 World League. At that time, the Chinese team also lost by a big score of 1:3.

Hangzhou Asian Games for the second time

World Media Conference held

Conference site (Xinhua News Agency)

On the 28th, the two-day Hangzhou Asian Games Second World Media Conference opened at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. The purpose of this conference is to introduce the latest preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games to the participating media, and to help the media keep abreast of the media services provided by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee. The Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee introduced the progress of various work concerned by the media, such as the competition schedule, venue construction, and media operation, and communicated with the participating media on policies such as media arrival and departure, transportation, logistics, accommodation, catering, and charge cards.

Manchester City officially announce the signing of Kovacic

On the 28th Beijing time, Manchester City officially announced the signing of the 29-year-old Chelsea midfielder Kovacic. The two parties signed a four-year contract with a total transfer fee of 30 million pounds. Kovacic also became Manchester City’s first new aid signed in the summer window this year. Kovacic has played for Dinamo Zagreb, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea and other clubs.

2024 Fourteenth Winter Plan Setting

Two Mass Events

A few days ago, the State Sports General Administration announced that two mass competitions, cross-country skiing and speed skating, will be set up in the 14th National Winter Games (referred to as “14th Winter”) in 2024. The 14th Winter Mass Competition will be completed before the opening ceremony of the 14th Winter, that is, from the end of 2023 to the beginning of 2024. The specific time is to be determined.

Chinese Women’s Golf Makes History

With the performance of winning the PGA Championship in the women’s professional golf grand slam event that ended recently, the 20-year-old Chinese rookie Yin Ruoning jumped 20 places in the world ranking to No. 5, and another Chinese player, Lin Xiyu, rose to No. 9. This is the first time that two mainland Chinese players have entered the top 10 at the same time, creating the history of Chinese women’s golf.

Gong Lijiao: “The reason for 21 meters

keep me on the field”

At the National Athletics Championships and World Championships and Asian Games trials on the 28th, Tokyo Olympic champion Gong Lijiao threw 20 meters 06 in the women’s shot put final, tying the second best score in the world this season and winning the championship. After the game, the veteran said: “My ultimate goal is 21 meters. For this goal, I will not be defeated by any difficulties. Even if there are a hundred reasons to give up, 21 meters, this reason will let me stay.”

Zhang Honghong: “Face it with a normal heart

World Cup Challenge”

On the 28th, Zhang Honghong, the former international footballer who fought side by side with the head coach of the Chinese women’s football team Shui Qingxia in the player era, sent blessings to the Chinese women’s football team, hoping that they will face the upcoming Women’s World Cup with a normal heart. She said: “Facing the pressure of the World Cup, I believe that Shui Guidance they are ready. The only suggestion is to calm down and face challenges with a normal heart. We old women’s football teams will always be their strong backing.”

Xie Zhenye: “It’s easy,

‘Better’ is hard to come by”

On the 27th, after winning the men’s 100-meter championship in the National Athletics Championships, World Championships and Asian Games Trials in 10.09 seconds, Xie Zhenye was still a little bit uneasy. He said: “China‘s sprint is very promising. The current training guarantees and training techniques are more abundant and superior, and it is easier for young people to achieve results. But ‘good’ is easy to achieve, and ‘better’ is difficult to achieve. “

Mijatovic: “Modric

want to win more and more”

Recently, Croatian player Mijatovic said that he is confident that Modric will stay in the Croatian national team. He said: “Luka (Modric) will not leave the national team, he is very excited to go to Euro 2024 in good form. He can still give us a lot of football. He is sure he will be a starter for next season. He wants to win more and more.”

Universiade!Chengdu is ready

On June 28, the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu ushered in the 30-day countdown to the opening. In less than a month, the Universiade will kick off amid much anticipation. On the morning of the same day, Feng Zhe, the Chinese Olympic gymnastics champion, opened the first relay of the Chengdu Universiade torch in Sichuan in Yibin. Afterwards, the torch of the Chengdu Universiade will return to Chengdu and begin its transmission in Chengdu.

The reporter learned from the press conference that day that the preparations for the Chengdu Universiade have entered the final sprint and decisive stage. Chengdu will go all out to do a good job in all tasks, and strive to present to the world a session with Chinese characteristics, highlighting the style of the times, and showing Bashu. Charming sports event. The opening ceremony, which is most concerned by the public, will highlight the two characteristics of “college students” and “sports games”, fully presenting artistic expression. The opening ceremony will be held at the main stadium of Dong’an Lake Sports Park at 8:00 p.m. on July 28, with the theme of “Achieving Dreams”.

According to Qiu Li, the full-time deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Executive Committee of the Chengdu Universiade, the Chengdu Universiade is currently advancing the competition organization in an orderly manner and has the conditions for holding the main competition. At present, the competition function acceptance of 45 competition venues and training venues in 18 projects has been completed. The preparations for the competition have been fully transferred to the stage of venue operation. The venue operation team has been formed, and personnel training, team running-in and test drills are being organized.

The torch relay of the Chengdu Universiade in Harbin was held on the campus of Harbin Institute of Technology. Zhang Hong (second from left), the first torchbearer, member of the International Olympic Committee, and first gold medalist in speed skating at the Chinese Winter Olympics, was in the torch relay. (Photo courtesy of the Chengdu Universiade Executive Committee issued by Xinhua News Agency)

Qiu Li said that the formation of core teams for 18 project competitions has been completed, 1,077 domestic technical officials have been selected and dispatched, and the selection and dispatch of international technical officials is progressing in an orderly manner. 22 anti-doping stations have been set up in the competition venues and the Universiade Village, and the selection and training of 118 doping control officers, deputy station chiefs and security personnel of 22 doping control stations have been completed.

It is reported that this Universiade will be held from July 28 to August 8, 2023, with archery, gymnastics, track and field, badminton, basketball, diving, fencing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, 18 major sports such as volleyball, water polo, martial arts, rowing, and shooting.

It is worth mentioning that the Chengdu Universiade has been postponed twice. In order to minimize the impact of the epidemic on student athletes, the FISU has broadened the qualifications for these athletes, allowing college students aged between 18 and 27 and graduates Past graduates from 2020 to 2022 will participate in the Chengdu Universiade. This decision has increased the selection space for athletes from member countries and regions, and created opportunities for more athletes to return to the competition.

The main torch of the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu (Xinhua News Agency)

During the preparatory process, Chengdu has further promoted the Universiade to benefit the people and guided citizens to actively participate. The reporter learned that Chengdu has implemented the action of opening venues to benefit the people, promoting the opening and classification of Universiade venues; creating brands of national fitness activities such as “Tianfu Greenway Healthy Walk” and “Community Sports Festival”, and extensively launching the most dynamic community , the selection of the strongest fitness experts, and guide citizens to actively participate in fitness activities; carry out a series of activities such as “everyone is a volunteer”. Organize the most beautiful balconies, the most beautiful neighborhoods and other “encounter the most beautiful” collection and selection activities, and encourage citizens to form civilized customs.

Qiu Li emphasized that the Chengdu Universiade is the first comprehensive international sports event held in western China, and it is also the first world comprehensive sports event held after my country achieved a major and decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control. Under the light of “Ronghuo”, young athletes from all over the world will gather in Rongcheng in one month to show their sportsmanship and go to the youth appointment together!

