Home Sports Sportswear marketing, Nike launches lines for the new generation of footballers – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Sportswear marketing, Nike launches lines for the new generation of footballers – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Sportswear marketing, Nike launches lines for the new generation of footballers – Sport Marketing News

According to the company, the Mercurial, Phantom and Tiempo lines are designed to serve the next generation of footballers.

Hitting the pitch this winter and featuring all three shoe silhouettes, the Generation Pack is inspired by the new generation of players who are taking the game to new heights.

The models have been designed with a bold and eye-catching color palette, inspired by the kinetic energy that the new generation is bringing to the game.

I copper-colored sole plates in Liquid Chrome some shoes match a tomaie rich in texture and touches of colour. Plus, the electrifying Space Dust palette is paired with pops of metallic pink.

See also  Festival of goals and penalties (four) in Bergamo, Toro escapes twice, always recovered by Atalanta 4-4

You may also like

Curva Sud RC: “restriction 48 hours after the...

Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Atalanta (1-0) — Sportellate.it

Detox diet? We learn to purify the body

San Vigilio di Marebbe | Winter and summer...

NBA: LeBron at -63 challenges the Pelicans, eyes...

Rome, Zaniolo is out of the technical project:...

Milano Climbing Expo – Meeting with the climbing...

Alfredo Cospito, from Rome and Opera: clashes and...

Sassuolo-Atalanta 1-0: video, goals and highlights

Football: Laurienté scores, Sassuolo stops Atalanta – Football

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy