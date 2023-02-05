According to the company, the Mercurial, Phantom and Tiempo lines are designed to serve the next generation of footballers.

Hitting the pitch this winter and featuring all three shoe silhouettes, the Generation Pack is inspired by the new generation of players who are taking the game to new heights.

The models have been designed with a bold and eye-catching color palette, inspired by the kinetic energy that the new generation is bringing to the game.

I copper-colored sole plates in Liquid Chrome some shoes match a tomaie rich in texture and touches of colour. Plus, the electrifying Space Dust palette is paired with pops of metallic pink.