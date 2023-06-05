Home » SPORTUMANZA 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
The fastest were Iacopo Brasi and Giulia Lamberti. They are the champions of Sportumanza Trail, which took place on June 3 with departure from Clusone and arrival in Castione della Presolana along the CAI path 317. An orobic ride on a technical and panoramic track, for a total of 18 km with 1500 meters positive difference in altitude touching the crests of Cima Blum, Cima Pare, Cima Valsacco and Malga Presolana.

The athletes, about a hundred, started at 09:30 at Piazza dell’Orologio in Clusone (BG). Immediately the ascent that leads to Monte Blum above Rovetta, where Iacopo Brasi (Scott/La Recastello Radici Group team) passed in just 35 minutes, followed by Nicola Piffari (Alpini Sovere Sports Group). Brasi also led the race in the section of technical ridges to lengthen and cross the finish line alone (in 2 02′ 57”), with more than a minute advantage over the second and five over the third, Angelo Nespoli of the GS Orobie.

For the women, Giulia Lamberti of the La Recastello team stopped the time at 02 20′ 40”. On the second and third steps of the podium, respectively, Silvia Zanchi (2 43’51”) and Tanya Fabbris (2 47′ 10” – team Gaaren #beahero).

