Home » Sportweek | Gallinari, “Scrooge without titles”
Sports

Sportweek | Gallinari, “Scrooge without titles”

by admin
Sportweek | Gallinari, “Scrooge without titles”

The richest sportsman in Italian sport but without winning titles. It is Danilo Gallinari, as per the analysis of an editorial by Sportweek, the weekly magazine of the Gazzetta dello Sport. The 190 million dollars (gross) earned in his career by the current Boston Celtics player put him on the same level as Valentino Rossi (nine-time world champion in motorcycling) and as one who earned more as a sportsman than “Alberto Tomba, Fausto Coppi, Adriano Panatta and Paolo Rossi put together”. In his career, however, Gallinari has not won titles either at the time of Olimpia Milano or with the teams he played for in the NBA.

See also  Premier League-De Bruyne assisted Haaland to score Manchester City 1-1 draw with Vera_Passing_Ramsey_Pele

You may also like

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

MotoGp Mugello, where to see it on TV:...

Equestrian sport: show jumper Kruse wins DM title...

USFL Week 9 live updates: Maulers shutting out...

DFB team: Kevin Trapp in the international match...

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” are ready to...

The vegetable superfood that will help you protect...

Fernando Alonso was laughed at – now the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy