The world record holder in the javelin throw, Barbora Špotáková, can still throw 60 meters almost a year after the end of her professional career. Today, the forty-two-year-old athlete did it at the Rieter meeting in Ústí nad Orlicí, where she won with a performance of 60.32. It was her only timed attempt in the competition and she succeeded in the second series. She won the competition by almost three meters ahead of South African Jo-Anne van Dyková (57.47).

