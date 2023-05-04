Spotlight | Season Answer Sheet!Champion of Europa League + league leader in spiking efficiency, Zhu Ting, who is both offensive and defensive, is back – yqqlm

Original Title: Focus | Season Answer Sheet!Champion of Europa League + leader in league spiking efficiency, Zhu Ting, who is both offensive and defensive, is back

On May 4, the dust fell to the semi-finals of the Serie A Women’s Volleyball League. Scandic lost to Milan in three rounds and missed the league championship this year. Zhu Ting’s first Serie A journey has come to an end temporarily. Looking back on Zhu Ting’s overseas campaign this time, she handed in another glittering answer sheet.

In addition to helping Scandicic win the Europa League championship with high gold content, Zhu Ting also helped the team win the second place in the regular season of Serie A. He also ranks first in the league’s spiking efficiency. The most important thing is that with the improvement of her wrist, Zhu Ting is regaining her peak touch in terms of offense and passing efficiency. Zhu Ting, who Chinese fans have been looking forward to for a long time, is about to return.

Before joining the Scandicci club, the outside world was all sweating for both sides. On the one hand, Scandic had spent a lot of money to invite Zhu Ting and other famous generals to join, but the tactics in the team were not smooth. The outside world is worried about whether Zhu Ting can take on the heavy responsibility under the high expectations; on the other hand, Zhu Ting has just completed wrist surgery. Zhu Ting, who is recovering and adjusting, is still far from the former super zhu who can both attack and defend. Fortunately, Zhu Ting lived up to expectations. After joining the team, she immediately went into battle.

In all 26 rounds of the Serie A regular season, Zhu Ting played a total of 24 rounds. With her level and state, Zhu Ting has established herself as the main starter in the team early on. During the regular season, Zhu Ting played a total of 81 innings and scored a total of 334 points. The specific statistics are: 707 dunks, 301 out of 32 turnovers, 22 blocks, 29 blocks and 4 shots. Among them, the spiking efficiency reached 34.9%, ranking first in the league. Zhu Ting’s spiking success rate reached 42.6%, ranking fifth in the main attacking group. She also received 525 first passes, 112 of which were perfect, and the first pass completion rate reached 69.52%.

More importantly, Zhu Ting achieved this series of results on the basis of being targeted by all opponents. Due to the widespread targeted serve by opponents, Zhu Ting made a great contribution to the team’s performance in terms of receiving and passing. In the final round of the regular season on April 9, Scandicic beat Fiorentina 3-2. Zhu Ting scored 26 points and won the MVP title of the most valuable player in a single game. Not only did she make 23 of 48 dunks, 2 misses and 3 blocks on the field, she also received 43 of the team’s 82 first passes, with a completion rate of 37%, and she performed well both offensively and defensively.

In this year’s Europa League, Zhu Ting also performed well. Scandic had tried many times before, but failed to win the championship. This year’s Europa League competition is fierce. In addition to the top giants participating in the UEFA Champions League among the participating teams, such as Turkish Airlines, Galatasaray, Potsdam, Schwerin, Blaj and other teams, almost all compete in the Europa League.

Zhu Ting’s joining has brought Scandic to a higher level in the Europa League. Facing Braj in the final, Scandic had a 3-1 away win in the first round. Zhu Ting scored 30 points and won the title of “Most Valuable Player” in a single game. In the second round of the final match, Zhu Ting scored 13 points in 11 of 19 deductions and 2 blocks, and received 13 first passes.

Throughout the UEFA Europa League season, Zhu Ting’s performance was very stable. She was not only the absolute core of the team on the offensive end, but also made outstanding contributions in the first pass and defense, showing a very comprehensive performance. Although Zhu Ting eventually missed the MVP of the Europa League, she still helped the team achieve a satisfactory answer by virtue of her excellent performance on both offensive and defensive ends. “I am very happy to win the championship. This is my first Europa League championship. Scandic fans have been looking forward to it for many years, and I did it!” Zhu Ting said after the game.

After hard work, Zhu Ting ended her first Serie A season with a Europa League title. Since Zhu Ting has not yet confirmed the next contract with Scandic, it is not known whether Zhu Ting will continue to sign with the team. The captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, by virtue of his performance in this Serie A, has proved his ability on both offensive and defensive ends, and proved that he has gradually emerged from the shadow of injuries. For the Chinese women’s volleyball team that is about to face the test of the competition, this is the best news.

I hope that after Zhu Ting’s rest period is over, I can hear the news that she will return to the Chinese women’s volleyball team and wear the captain’s armband again.

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Chu Peng

