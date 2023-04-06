Spring blossoms between the great lakes and the Alps of Upper Piedmont, in Ossola Lakes, Mountains and Valleys Tourist District, between fairytale landscapes and romantic atmospheres on the lakes, embellished by the setting of rolling hills and the imposing Alpine peaks a little further on. A naturalistic treasure now known throughout the world: from Lake Maggiore with its enchanting Borromean Islands, to the clear waters of the tranquil Lake Mergozzo, up to the fairytale scenery of Lake Orta with the suggestive Island of San Giulio. Half an hour’s drive from the lakes opens up the Ossola, an alpine region of vivid beauty in every season, around which seven fresh valleys are arranged to form a maple leaf.

Among the most beautiful tourist destinations in the world, in view of the Easter break and the long spring weekends, they are numerous experiences and adventures dedicated to all outdoor enthusiasts. Not only panoramic paths and walks in the relaxing nature, but also the possibility of slow-trek and bike excursions, without forgetting the activities on the water in canoes or kayaks, surrounded by enchanting natural landscapes.

ON THE PANORAMIC PATHS BETWEEN VILLAS AND GARDENS IN FLOWER

Along the paths, the rich variety of blooms – every day more important for the environment and the biodiversity of our planet – multiplies the opportunities for long, regenerating walks. From 8 to 10 April 2023 in the splendid Park of Villa Fedora in Baveno the “Fiorissimo” market-exhibition offers the opportunity to admire the first gems and buds of flowering plants, between the green of the gardens and the blue of the lake.

Between villas and gardens, don’t miss the reopening from mid-March of the Botanical Gardens of Villa Taranto in Verbania and gods Borromeo domains between Isola Bella, Isola Madre and Parco Pallavicino and from 1st April in Stresa the Alpinia Garden, one of a kind and with over 700 alpine plants of all kinds.

The Lakes Tourist District promotes, at each reopening of the season, the Network “Villas & Gardens GARDEN TOURISM”within which small ancient worlds, such as niche villas and parks, open up to the visitor’s gaze full of charm, artistic and architectural testimonies and of course splendid blooms.

ADVENTURE, AMUSEMENT AND ADRENALINE PARKS FOR THE CHILDREN AND AN OASIS OF PEACE FOR THE ADULTS

The reopening of the Adventure Parks represents a real attraction for the little ones and their families to discover flora and fauna. But for the older ones it also offers an oasis of peace and tranquillity, which makes the dream of returning to immerse yourself in the nature of the woods come true through sensory journeys, among suggestive sceneries and panoramic point of view. An example is the Le Pigne Adventure Park in Amenoin a cool forest of chestnut, oak and fir trees close to Lake Orta, among suspended paths, Tibetan and Nepalese bridges, lianas, which offers ‘Barefoot in nature’ paths, ensuring maximum relaxation and offering an exciting view from the Giant Bench of Cima Monte Duno.

In Trarego Viggiona, on the heights of Upper Verbano, the Wonderwood Adventure Park offers a fairytale scenario between the mountain and Lake Maggiore for all ages with the WonderFly cableway, 65 meters long. There is also a trekking route which leads to the lake’s Big Bench: a panoramic ring amidst magnificent panoramas with the first large bench in the entire lake area, located at an altitude of 1,116 meters above sea level.

On the heights of Stresa, along the slopes of Mottarone, the Mottarone Adventure Park between lianas, nets, bridges, walkways and sloping walls immersed in the woods and a baby area for the brave little ones.

From jumps on the acrojump to the climbing wall, to theBaveno Aqua Adventure Park also an extraordinary flight show of birds of prey and nocturnal animals, with a tour of farm animals.

From May to September, with special events and fun activities for the little ones, the Praudina Adventure Parkin the centuries-old pine forest of Santa Maria Maggiore in Valle Vigezzo, is another point of reference for a leisure experience in the midst of nature, with adventurous routes and three zip lines among the spruces.

For those who love adrenaline-pumping emotions, on Lake Orta and Lake Maggiore there is also the possibility of a flying experience alone or in pairs with a jump into the void from the Zipline. A leap into the blue suspended over the waters of the lake starting from Omegna, on Lake Orta, with a 450-metre-long steel cable from a height of 60 meters in Free Style. Emotion runs along the edge of one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world also in Aurano, in the heart of Upper Verbano, looking at Lake Maggiore at over 120 km/h from a 1850 long cable at 350 meters above the ground. A minute and a half of pure fun, free to move in the air and make evolutions feeling only the thrill of the wind, and listening to one’s emotions.

MANY SLOW TREK AND BIKE ROUTES FOR EVERYONE

The magnificent and varied territory between the great lakes and the Alps of Upper Piedmont offers more and more trekking and bike routes suitable both for sportsmen, in search of adrenaline-pumping emotions, and for those who like to enjoy beautiful landscapes and luxuriant nature along gentle walks, on foot or by bicycle, perhaps with pedal assistance.

Among the trekking routes immersed in history and nature, also suitable for children and their families, the Historic streets of the mountainsstreets of ancient trade and abandoned military roads, between memories of emigration and cross-border exchanges, with traces of fortifications and defense works.

For spring the itinerary called “Linea Cadorna”, specifically the stretch that from Piancavallo leads to Monte Morissolo, is an experience not to be missed. It is a gentle ring walk between tunnels and cave emplacements still to be explored and close to the Swiss border, with a breathtaking view of the Upper Lake Maggiore, to discover the remains of the historic defensive system, built by General Luigi Cadorna during the First World War.

Among the itineraries on two wheels for road bike enthusiasts with panoramic views, the Blue Ring of Lake Orta allows you to discover the landscape with an itinerary suitable for everyone, which crosses the San Filiberto complex with the oldest chapel on the western shore of Lake Orta, passes the Church of San Pietro in Carcegna, reaching the painted walls of the “Via del Cinema”, in the Legro district of Orta, which presents over sixty murals dedicated to films set on Lake Orta; it then ends at the Torre di Buccione, on the border between the territories of Orta San Giulio and Gozzano.

On foot or by bike, the Toce cycle path it is a route that crosses the best production areas of the “Typical Flowers of Lake Maggiore”. From Ornavasso to the Fondo Toce Nature Reserve it is possible to find azaleas, rhododendrons and camellias which color the landscape with different shades and hues. And for those looking for real color palettes, the Vigezzo Valley on the Druogno – Re Pineta stretch crosses a plateau at an altitude of 800 metres, which still today retraces legends of chimney sweeps and an artistic tradition of large brushes, which also give it the name of “Valley of Painters”.

For the more sporty and active lovers, the Vergante Sass del Pizz itinerary it is a backpacker walk in the woods, which offers the thrill of reaching a suggestive point of view “suspended” above Lake Maggiore.

For an experience on the water, on the other hand, a long passage is also a must the traditional Via delle Genti from Cannobio to Cannero, with return on a mini-cruise by boat. Finally, the Mergozzo – Montorfano route allows you to appreciate the landscape with a walk that from the medieval alleys of Mergozzo leads to Lake Mergozzo and, for the more dynamic, you can still continue along an ancient mule track, up to the fine Romanesque church of San Giovanni in Montorfano, a jewel built between the 11th and 12th centuries and dedicated to the Baptist, with a view of Lake Maggiore.

On the site distrettolaghi.it all the information on itineraries, news and itineraries is also available, updated daily with scheduled events.

