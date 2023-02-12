Approaches the time for spring excursions in Garda Trentino, perfect for reawakening the senses and going to admire the awakening of nature. Evocative panoramas, marvelous blooms, seasonal products protected by Slow Food: Garda Trentino is the perfect place to spend a special springwalking or cycling in the open air, along the most suitable routes, tasting typical specialties and taking part in many unmissable events.

Able to excite at any time of the year, it is above all in this season that spring excursions in Garda Trentino offer unique sensations to its visitors, when the temperatures begin to rise, the first buds appear on the trees and the sun is reflected on the sparkling waters of the lakes of the territory. Together with nature, Garda Trentino also awakens the spirit of discovery and adventure, between sports to be practiced in the open air and seasonal products to be tasted… all you have to do is choose how to do it!

Spring excursions in Garda Trentino with boots on

One of the best ways to explore Garda Trentino in this period of the year is certainly at the rhythm of one’s steps, to fully enjoy – along its routes – the breathtaking landscapes and heady blooms, all to be admired and smelled!

Between more suggestive trekking routes, we find that of Dromaè, in Valle di Ledro, whose meadows are filled with pink peonies, white daffodils and mountain orchids; And that of Cima Sera, in Comanodotted with colorful crocuses.

Still in the Comano area, along the slopes of Monte Casale, from May onwards, the mountain tulip peeps outthe medicinal peony, the martagon lily, the red rhododendron, the forget-me-not, the gentians, the starry broom and many other species of flowers, in a whirlwind of colors and scents.

Even the Monte Brione, between Torbole and Riva del Garda, is characterized by its rich flora made up of 500 species of flowers, among which more than 20 types of orchids stand out. Furthermore, Monte Brione lends itself to being explored on foot, through a simple excursion of about three hours, but also on two wheels!

On the saddle of the bicycle in Garda Trentino

In Garda Trentino, there are several cycling routes perfect for spring, mostly flat, dotted with characteristic villages and towns. Unmissable the tour of the Valley of the Lakesa 43-kilometre itinerary which, between slight climbs and descents, passes by the lakes of Santa Massenza, Toblino, Lamar, Santo and Terlago and leads to suggestive villages surrounded by apple orchards and vineyards, offering unexpected views.

For mountain bikers, the tour a Tremalzo. Between breathtaking views and dirt roads, it is one of the most iconic MTB itineraries for its passages on well-preserved military roads and tunnels dug into the rock. Furthermore, it represents one of the most important areas of floristic interest in the Alps due to the exceptional concentration of endemic species.

For sportsmen, trained on two wheels, who are not afraid of a more demanding gradient, however, it is particularly stimulating the Garda Sarca ringa trail for MTB, equally interesting from a landscape and cultural point of view, which winds for 60 kilometers through the Valle del Basso Sarca.

To your taste

Finally, those waiting for spring to move in the open air, but also want to whet their palate, can find in Garda Trentino how to satisfy this combination! In fact, there are also numerous itineraries – both on foot and by bicycle – and events that lead to the discovery and tasting of typical seasonal flavours.

Among the products that best express the character of this territory, the Vino Santo Trentino Doc e presidio Slow Food.

A relaxing walk in the Valle dei Laghi winds right between the cultivations of Nosiola, an autochthonous vine of the Valleywhose grapes are dried on special racks (the arèle) to produce this “passito dei passiti”.

Nosiola and the resulting Vino Santo are the protagonists of DiVinNosiola, the event that animates the Valle dei Laghi and Trento every year, scheduled for 2023 between March and April. Between tastings, moments in nature and cultural proposalsDiVinNosiola pays homage to an ancient viticulture-enological tradition and an excellence known all over the world.

