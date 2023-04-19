Spring is infinitely good!To those brave friends of RICHARD MILLE_TOM NEWS

The most sensational event in the entertainment industry in recent times is nothing more than the Chinese-American woman Michelle Yeoh who has won numerous awards for her role in “The Universe”, and finally won the Oscar for Best Actress, becoming the first Chinese-American actor to win this honor. With Michelle Yeoh’s popularity, the RICHARD MILLE watch that accompanied her on the red carpets has also attracted people’s attention. In fact, as a world-renowned watch brand, it not only shines in the entertainment circle, but also has its presence in the F1 circuit, major sports events, and well-known art exhibitions.





Michelle Yeoh Wins Oscar for Best Actress

At the 95th Academy Awards held in March, the 60-year-old Michelle Yeoh won the high-profile Best Actress. She also became the first Chinese actor to win the Oscar for Best Actress. Throughout her film experience, it can be said that she has created countless records: the first Asian Bond girl to play 007, the first Asian actor to receive an honorary doctorate in art from the Foreign Film Institute (AFI), the first The Chinese-American actor who won the Golden Globe, the first Asian-American to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress, and was named the 2022 Person of the Year by Time Magazine…





Michelle Yeoh’s journey has not been easy. In order to maintain her “self”, she can choose to leave the wealthy family and continue to work hard in her career; in order to break through the “hit girl”, she can be willing to be silent for several years just waiting for a good role. Finally, she waited for the role of “The Instantaneous Universe”, which can fully display herself in all directions. At the awards ceremony, Michelle Yeoh looked back on her 40 years as a Chinese and a woman in the global film industry: “This award is dedicated to all the shoulders I have stood on, and to the predecessors who have the same face as me. This award is not only For me, and for every girl like me. Thank you for giving us a place, we need to be seen, we need to be heard.”





RM 51-01 Michelle Yeoh Tourbillon Watch

As early as 2010, Michelle Yeoh joined the family of RICHARD MILLE brand friends as the first female brand friend.The two have jointly created the RM 051 Michelle Yeoh Phoenix Tourbillon watch, the RM 51-01 Tourbillon watch, and at the Oscars, Michelle Yeoh’s is the RM 07-02 sapphire crystal self-winding ladies watch.





Alonso’s 100th F1 podium

Recently, the second grand prix of F1 in 2023 came to an end in Saudi Arabia, and the final ranking was also settled. Veteran Alonso regained his third place. This is also the 100th time for the 41-year-old to be on the podium of the F1 Grand Prix.

The Spanish driver officially joined F1 in 2001. In 2005, he became the F1 driver’s championship two races ahead of schedule, and successfully defended the driver’s championship in 2006. After that, he moved to McLaren, Renault, and Ferrari, and won the runner-up of the annual driver in 2010, 2012, and 2013 respectively.

Abu Dhabi, the last stop of F1 in the 2018 season, ended and Alonso briefly ended his F1 career. In 2020, Alonso announced his return to the Renault F1 team (renamed to the Alpine team in 2021), and joined the Aston Martin team in the 2023 season. In the same year, he won the third place in Saudi Arabia and entered the F1 Grand Prix for the 100th time podium.





Alonso and the RM 47 Tourbillon

This legendary Spanish driver is also one of the first friends of the brand to join hands with RICHARD MILLE.In 2017, I wore the RM 50-03 McLaren F1 ultra-light split-second tourbillon chronograph in the F1 race, which added a touch of mechanical orange to the driving. The cordial conversation between Alonso and Mr. Richard Mille promoted the birth of the RM 47 tourbillon watch.





Lilou Wadoux

As a member of the team of the same name under the RICHARD MILLE brand, Lilou Wadoux, a racing genius girl from France, became the first official female driver of Ferrari GT international competition, reaching a new height in endurance racing. She has fully demonstrated her great potential during her time in the RICHARD MILLE team. Fast-paced, poised and high-spirited, these words are perfect to describe the LM GTE rookie from Amiens, France.

Lilou has been passionate about karting since she was a child and is eager to make a difference in motorsports. This is also reflected in the fact that she has accumulated rich experience in various test races and lap challenges in France since she was only 15 years old. In 2020, she joined the RICHARD MILLE team, which aims to provide female drivers with opportunities to participate in high-level international racing events. In 2023, she joined the invincible AF Corse team. She can be expected to make some achievements in this male-dominated racing career. Lilou is just one of many female friends, but she has fully demonstrated the resonance with the spirit of the brand.





RM 07-01 Racing Red watch

As a close friend of the RICHARD MILLE brand, Lilou wears the RM 07-01 Racing Red watch made of Quartz TPT® quartz fiber to compete in the arena.

From Michelle Yeoh’s forty years of sharpening her sword, to Alonso’s resignation after retiring, to Lilou’s joining, whether it is peak or trough, RICHARD MILLE is always with his best friend. As a brand, it is undoubtedly a pleasure to have so many close friends moving forward hand in hand.



