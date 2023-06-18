Home » Spurs GM Brian Wright on Victor Wembanyama
Sports

Spurs GM Brian Wright on Victor Wembanyama

by admin
Spurs GM Brian Wright on Victor Wembanyama

Brian Wright, GM of the San Antonio Spurs, is preparing to become the executive who will choose Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the next NBA Draft.

The Express News recently spoke of the risk of injury in a player 220 cm tall, with a wingspan of over 220 cm.

One of his agents explains that Wembanyama has been working to limit the risk of stress fractures for some time: “We have put together a staff with a lot of experience in this type of injury.”

Wright for his part spent important words for the French big man.

“When we talk about generational talent, it often goes beyond the ability to shoot, jump or put the ball on the ground. When we started following Victor, we realized that he is very attentive to everything he does. And it’s all those little details that really contribute to becoming great players.”

Opinion shared by Jonathan Givony, who has been following Wembanyama for 5 years: “His representatives and his family have treated him like a true professional athlete since he was little more than a little boy. He couldn’t have arrived more prepared for the appointment with the NBA ”.

See also  Capello, from the "secrets" to win the Champions League and in Italy, to the drama of the war in Ukraine: "What is happening is heartbreaking"

You may also like

Canadian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen and Red Bull...

between Toulouse and La Rochelle, a clash of...

Monday’s gossip: Partey, Havertz, Mbappe, Palhinha, Scamacca, Walker,...

The Danish cyclist Skjelmose won the tragedy-marked race...

Croatia 0-0 Spain (Pens: 4-5): Spaniards win Nations...

Spain wins Nations League – sport.ORF.at

The 2023 National Rowing Youth Championship came to...

Juve, Casadei and Milinkovic the goals. Milan strong...

Spain beat Croatia in the final

POKER AT L’ARC DE TRIOMPHE BY YVES SAINT-MARTIN,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy