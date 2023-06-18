Spurs GM Brian Wright on Victor Wembanyama

Brian Wright, GM of the San Antonio Spurs, is preparing to become the executive who will choose Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the next NBA Draft.

The Express News recently spoke of the risk of injury in a player 220 cm tall, with a wingspan of over 220 cm.

One of his agents explains that Wembanyama has been working to limit the risk of stress fractures for some time: “We have put together a staff with a lot of experience in this type of injury.”

Wright for his part spent important words for the French big man.

“When we talk about generational talent, it often goes beyond the ability to shoot, jump or put the ball on the ground. When we started following Victor, we realized that he is very attentive to everything he does. And it’s all those little details that really contribute to becoming great players.”

Opinion shared by Jonathan Givony, who has been following Wembanyama for 5 years: “His representatives and his family have treated him like a true professional athlete since he was little more than a little boy. He couldn’t have arrived more prepared for the appointment with the NBA ”.

