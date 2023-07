The San Antonio Spurs have announced a five-year extension to Gregg Popovich’s contract.

The winningest coach in NBA history will earn 80 million total, according to ESPN.

Thus surpassed Monty Williams’ recent deal with the Pistons, which is worth about 78.5 million over 6 years.

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Gregg Popovich has signed a five-year contract. 📝 pic.twitter.com/x6TsUqQ03n — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 8, 2023

