Original title: Spurs star leaves the league temporarily due to psychological problems should be paid attention to the mental health of players

On October 29, Beijing time, the Spurs officially announced the waiver of 2021 rookie Josh Primo. The young defender, who is under the age of 20, later issued a statement saying that he will temporarily stay away from the stadium to focus on the treatment of mental health problems.

In addition to being shocked, Primo’s news has drawn attention to another hot topic in recent years, that is, the mental health of NBA players.

In the past, in the perception of fans, these bright, wealthy top players who showed basketball performances in the spotlight every night did not have psychological problems. However, in recent years, a number of high-profile NBA players have revealed that they suffer from mental health issues, including John Wall, Kevin Love, DeRozan, Paul George, Kelly Oubre.

John Wall published a long article some time ago explaining the psychological problems he has been suffering from. He explained to people the reason why he was unhappy even though he had money, and revealed that he had thoughts of suicide.

At the same time, Bulls star DeRozan also confessed his bipolar disorder through social media. In addition, Ben Gordon, Larry Sanders, Royce White and other players who have faded out of the league have also admitted that they are plagued by different mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety. 76ers coach Doc Rivers said: “I and Danny Ainge have both been diagnosed with mental illness, and most elite players will have similar problems.”

This is different from the NBA stars in people’s past impressions. Behind the dunks, lore and victory, they are not doing so well. Like many ordinary people, they suffer from mental health problems.

Thankfully, as the issue has been brought up many times, the NBA has also incorporated the treatment of mental health issues into its planning. According to the exposure of the content of the new collective agreement, in the future, the league officials will allow players to list mental health problems as diseases equal to physical injuries.

Primo, who just entered the league last year, may stay away from his beloved basketball court for a long time after today’s incident. I hope that the athletes who are still active on the court and the fans across the screen can stay away from the disease and enjoy healthy enjoyment. The joy of basketball. (xixi)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: