Spurs: Triennale for Sidy Cissoko, confirmed Dominic Barlow

The San Antonio Spurs have formalized the arrival of Sidy Cissoko and the confirmation of Dominic Barlow.

The French winger, chosen at No. 44 in the last Draft, has signed a three-year deal.

Barlow instead remains at Popovich’s court with a two-way contract.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed No. 44 overall pick Sidy Cissoko to a three-year deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Cissoko is represented by @_tandemse and @YouFirstBasket. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 27, 2023

Staying in the Silver & Black 🤩 We have re-signed @Dominickbarlow_ to a two-way contract. 📝: pic.twitter.com/hH526XRVPD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 27, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

