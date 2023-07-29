Home » Spurs: Triennale for Sidy Cissoko, confirmed Dominic Barlow
by admin
The San Antonio Spurs have formalized the arrival of Sidy Cissoko and the confirmation of Dominic Barlow.

The French winger, chosen at No. 44 in the last Draft, has signed a three-year deal.

Barlow instead remains at Popovich’s court with a two-way contract.

