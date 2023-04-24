Square storm overshadows Greek hits – sport.ORF.at

The top game in the Greek league between Olympiakos Piraeus and AEK Athens (1:3) was overshadowed by serious riots late on Sunday evening. After AEK’s third goal in the 91st minute, Olympiakos owner shipowner Evangelos Marinakis protested on the pitch against the referees’ decisions, as seen on TV. After the final whistle, dozens of angry Olympiakos Ultras stormed the pitch.

The police used tear gas, stun grenades and batons on a massive scale to avert worse, as the state broadcaster showed. The situation calmed down afterwards. Olympiacos face high fines, a point deduction and home games without spectators.

Greek football has been plagued by violence for years. The background is disputes between shipping companies and other big companies that own the most important teams and carry out their feuds in football.

Chance of championship title low

With four laps to go and nine points behind the top duo Panathinaikos Athens and AEK, the chance of winning the championship seems to be gone.

Former ÖFB national goalkeeper Cican Stankovic was on the bench at AEK. PAOK Saloniki is fourth in the league with ex-Rapid players Stefan Schwab and Thomas Murg, three points behind Olympiakos.