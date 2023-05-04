Home » SSC Napoli ahead of championship title: public viewing sold out
SSC Napoli ahead of championship title: public viewing sold out

SSC Napoli ahead of championship title: public viewing sold out

Status: 05/03/2023 11:22 p.m

Lazio Rome celebrated a mandatory victory on Wednesday (May 3rd, 2023). But SSC Napoli can complete the third Scudetto at Udinese Calcio on Thursday – and the fans are rooting for the Italian leaders’ home stadium. The game will be broadcast live on the big screen at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

50,000 fans have secured tickets for the public viewing at a price of five euros. The proceeds go to charity, the tickets were sold out in a few hours. More than 10,000 Tifosi will cheer for their team on site in Udine.

  • Serie A, matchday 33
Lazio complete duty against Sassuolo

With six laps to go, Napoli have an 18-point lead over pursuers Lazio Rom and are almost certain to be champions. The fact that the title was not already clear on Wednesday evening was due to Lazio’s 2-0 win over Sassuolo Calcio.

After a goal by former Dortmund player Ciro Immobile was disallowed for offside (7th), Felipe Anderson (14th) struck. However, Sassuolo remained stubborn: Davide Frattesi (45 + 4) hit the crossbar, even then the underdog missed a few opportunities to equalize. Toma Basic (90 + 2) increased in injury time for Rome.

Inter wins with Dzeko brace

Inter, meanwhile, celebrated their third win in a row. The Champions League semi-finalist won 6-0 (3-0) at relegation candidate Hellas Verona, while former Bundesliga striker Edin Dzeko (37th, 61st) scored twice. Inter jumped to fourth place and remains on course towards the premier class.

See also  Quarter-finals in the premier class: Osimhen - first history for Naples, then for Bayern?

