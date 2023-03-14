Status: 03/14/2023 2:19 p.m

SSC Napoli continues to have a firm grip on Serie A. And in the Champions League, the doors seem open for a place in the quarter-finals after the 2-0 win in the first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt. The second leg is on Wednesday (9 p.m., live in the full audio report and in the ticker). The success story at the foot of Vesuvius is largely due to Luciano Spalletti – who is only still a trainer in Naples because he did not want to get involved in a deal with a stolen Fiat Panda.

Luciano Spalletti doesn’t like things done by halves. After the 2-0 win over Atalanta Bergamo at the weekend, the SSC Napoli coach faced the ritual television interview. All Serie A players and coaches should get involved in an anti-racism campaign this matchday. But the message was on Spalletti’s track suit “Keep racism out” not really visible in the TV picture and kept sliding down. The Naples coach then stuck the anti-racism sticker on the microphone of the host TV station so that everyone couldn’t miss it.

A Fiat Panda as a “hostage”

Also for such actions they love him in Naples. It was not always so. The fact that the current successful coach still works at the SSC is basically due to a Fiat Panda and stingy thieves. The Spalletti-Naples relationship seemed to have ended last spring. Because the team had slipped from first to third place due to a week-long performance crisis.

Reason enough for angry Tifosi to put up a huge banner in front of the stadium and demand that Spalletti should disappear from Naples. It said in blue on white: “Spalletti, we’ll give you back the panda – it’s enough that you leave”. Background: A few months earlier, Spalletti’s Fiat Panda had been stolen in Naples.

The trainer reacted to the hostilities in typical Spalletti manner, with pointed irony and facial expressions ready for the stage. In a press conference a few days after the incident, the Tuscan native was asked what he thought of the fans’ verbal attacks and their “ Offer ” say. Spalletti then wrinkled his forehead under his always well-tanned bald head, fixed the questioning reporter with his notorious gaze and said apparently coolly: “I’m ready to accept the offer” . And then, after an artificial break, followed by a detailed “but”.

It would depend on the condition in which his panda was returned to him. For example, he must already know how many kilometers the thieves drove in the car, whether the tires still had tread and, above all, the CDs by Pino Daniele (a Neapolitan singer-songwriter) must still be in the car. Lots of laughter in the press conference, the thieves never got in touch, Spalletti stayed on as coach in Naples.

Top performers handed over – historic season

All of football Europe is amazed at the rest. Although Napoli gave up three top performers before the start of the season (captain Lorenzo Insigne, record goalscorer Dries Mertens and defender Kalidou Koulibaly) and supposed “No-Names” As Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Kim Min-Jae brought, the southern Italians are playing their best season since the golden years with Diego Maradona.

What’s more, with 68 points from 26 games and 18 points clear of runners-up, Spalletti’s side are on their way to an all-time record in Serie A. And impressing in the Serie A as well Champions League. By the way, because the premier class is only secondary for Spalletti at the moment, but more on that later.

What is also amazing about the trend-setting “Panda episode” is that a highly paid Italian football coach drives such a car at all. For Spalletti, it’s part of the image he cultivates. For him as a farmer’s son, work counts and everything that serves success, status symbols are secondary. On the sidelines, the Naples coach usually suffices in a microfiber tracksuit reminiscent of legendary balloon silk.

Full focus on the championship

In terms of sport, Naples is Spalletti’s personal test of maturity. The man from Certaldo, south of Florence, is still mocked by José Mourinho. “Zero Titles” zero titles, the Portuguese had held against the Tuscan in 2009 when Mourinho’s Inter Milan and Spalletti’s AS Roma fought for the championship.

Spalletti has not yet won a championship in Italy. With the win of Scudetto this season he could clear up that flaw. It is noticeable that – unlike many of his colleagues – he never switches to overdrive before Champions League games in Serie A, but sends his best team onto the field week after week despite the gigantic lead in the table. And this, the coach hinted after the win against Bergamo, will remain so until the championship in Italy is mathematically certain.

Flexible football, charismatic press conferences

He achieved his titles in Russia with St. Petersburg and his cup wins with Roma with forward-thinking football. Spalletti never imposed a rigid game pattern on his teams. Instead, they have always been characterized by high tactical flexibility, they are able to change the basic structure and direction of the game depending on the situation. He does not stand for a tactical ideology à la Pep Guardiola (positional play) or Jürgen Klopp (counterpressing). Even if the momentum of currently exhilarating Napoli football has more to do with Klopp than Guardiola.

As with the coaching icons mentioned, Spalletti’s press conferences and interviews have a high entertainment value, but they are a challenge for every journalist. With his wit and irony, Spalletti can be a charming conversationalist. When criticized, however, he quickly switches to confrontational mode.

In public, he defends each and every one of his players and is happy to praise them if asked. He ennobled Kim Min-Jae at the weekend after the Bergamo success as “best central defenders in the world“, the gate of Kvaratskhelia “as of Maradona” been.

Spalletti is now waiting for his coronation mass in Naples, despite his not always easy relationship with the city and the fans in the past. At the championship celebrations in St. Petersburg in 2010, he kept a promise he had previously made and ran the lap of honor in the stadium shirtless. At minus 15 degrees. No promise is known yet for the celebration of the Scudetto in Naples. But maybe someone will think about giving him his panda back. And the Pino Daniele CDs.