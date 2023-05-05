SSC Napoli wins Serie A: Many injuries after champion party

Dhe celebrations after SSC Naples won the Italian football championship were overshadowed by violent riots. Napoli had regained the title in Italy after 33 years with a 1-1 draw at Udinese Calcio. Then there was a space storm from the SSC fans who had traveled with them. Udine supporters also gained access to the pitch, where there were occasional scuffles between fans of both clubs, footage posted on social media shows. Video images show fans beating each other with belts and sticks, among other things, before security forces intervened.

A large police force was supposed to ensure that the celebrations remained peaceful in Udine and Naples, where tens of thousands poured into the streets and squares after the final whistle. Nevertheless, incidents were quickly registered. As a result of the square storm, eight fans needed medical attention, the prefect said. A total of more than 200 Neapolitans came to the emergency rooms after the celebrations, reported the “Gazzetta dello Sport” in the morning, around 100 of them with moderate and serious injuries.

Most recently, Maradona was champion with Naples

According to the police, a man died in the hospital in Naples on the night of the master party as a result of a gunshot wound. The 26-year-old had already been admitted in poor condition, the Italian news agency Ansa reported early on Friday morning. However, Mayor Gaetano Manfredi rejected a direct connection with the title party. The victim was a criminal and his killing was due to crime, he said on Radio Anch’io. Three other people were also injured by gunfire.

The shots in Naples are said to have fallen in Piazza Volturno near the main train station. When the man’s death became known, relatives and friends apparently stormed into the clinic and demolished parts of the emergency room, according to the media.



Fireworks in the sky and in the hands of numerous Naples fans

After 33 years of waiting, the southern Italians had just won their third “Scudetto” and crowned a splendid season. In Udine, some were overwhelmed by the emotions: the actually quite cool coach Luciano Spalletti cried in the TV interview on DAZN when he remembered his brother, who had died some time ago, at the moment of triumph. When looking at the live images from Naples, where tens of thousands of fans were celebrating, the coach initially spoke of “great satisfaction”.



Cheers in Naples: But the celebrations were not without incident.

A 1-1 draw at Udinese Calcio secured their early Serie A triumph, with SSC 16 points clear of second-placed Lazio Roma with five games to go. “This championship is well deserved,” summed up captain Giovanni di Lorenzo with blue shimmering hair. In the changing room, the European champion, like many of his teammates, couldn’t escape the can of hair dye spray. “We can hardly wait for the celebration.”

At home in the port city at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, it was already in full swing. No wonder fans had to wait a long time for their third Serie A title after 1987 and 1990. The two successes fell into the Napoli era of world star Diego Armando Maradona.

On Thursday, 60,000 fans watched the decisive away game at Udinese on screens in the stadium named after Maradona, before heading downtown. From all corners of the city, fans let off firework rockets into the sky, similar to midnight on New Year’s Eve. In the Piazza del Plebiscito near the port, supporters crowded, sang and celebrated, waved flags and burned flares.