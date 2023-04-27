St. Ambroeus, football as a social aggregator — Sportellate.it

How an amateur team wants to be the cultural center of its neighborhood.

This is the third episode of a cycle of articles-interviews dedicated to popular football experiences in Milan. In the previous episode we talked about Partizan Bonola, a team engaged in political activism in the neighborhood of the same name. You can retrieve the article Who.

Hi Francis

I realize that it’s an unusually hot Sunday for March when I go out to take the Red Line towards Gorla. This is the third and, for now, last stage of this journey into the realities of popular football in Milan. As soon as I get off the metro, I find myself in front of Cameroni, the sports center which is the home of St. Ambroeus, and I see boys and girls asking for a free donation before the start of the match to support the Armata Pirata, the ultras heart of the squad. They are all young and with a lot of spirit and desire to be next to the team.

This Sunday falls in a very special moment in the political history of Milan. In a few days it will be the twentieth anniversary of the death of David Caesar, a militant of the OR So social center killed by three far-right sympathizers. And the tribute that St. Ambroeus dedicates to him is a precise manifesto of the political soul of the team and the fans: a banner is lowered from the top of the grandstand with the face of Cesare and the word Dax, the name by which he was known from everyone. All around a contour of smoke bombs and applause. There are about one hundred and fifty people in the stands.

Finally I see Davide, President and handyman of St. Ambroeus. We sit in the stands, beer in hand and start talking:

From what idea does St Ambroeus come about? What model, if any, did you follow to create this reality?

St. Ambroues was born in 2018 from the union of two pre-existing projects: two amateur football teams born thanks to the meeting of citizens and new Milanese citizens within the extraordinary reception centres. These two amateur teams have decided to join forces and try to sign up for a FIGC championship according to the model of AfroNapoli United, one of the first teams to attempt this path. Although there is a lot of difference, we have certainly taken inspiration from that reality.

(Photo: St. Ambroeus FC)

St. Ambroues, in these days of mobilization for the rights of migrants and for Dax – just to mention the most recent ones – is committed to bringing a political and social message: can we define this as “the spirit of the pigeon”?

Yes, certainly St. Ambroues was born from the fact that sport is used as a tool to create communities both with those who come from another country and want to settle in Italy, and for those who have lived in Milan for some time but suffer from a lack of bound by the logic of profit. Create a community within this metropolis, a great one meltin’ pot of different people, with different stories behind them and, therefore, with a different background, is special and is the cornerstone of the St. Ambroues idea. Furthermore, since it is also a community project, where one’s problems are experienced, we have always taken a stand right from the start on many political issues that are being tackled now, such as, for example, the issue of migration. It can be said that the spirit of the team goes far beyond the football field: it is using sport as an aggregative tool, to create communities and to convey political messages that we believe are necessary in the current historical phase.

…why the pigeon as a symbol?

The pigeon is the only true Milanese animal of the local fauna. We think it is the most indigenous animal. We liked it as a nice idea to take a slightly mistreated animal which, in the end, represents our city 100% and which, in any case, shits on everyone’s head.

Let’s talk about the Pirate Army…

Our fans were born immediately, practically from the first match. Initially it was a small group of students who wanted to try and experience a way of cheering on a reality that was not tied to the dynamics of modern football. Then, year after year we grew more and more, so much so that now we have one of the most present amateur football fan bases in Milan: born as a dream of some students and now, every game and now brings between 50 and 100 people to cheer .

Gorla: if you had to explain to a non-Milanese like me what this neighborhood is, its contradictions and its peculiarities, how would you do it?

Gorla is a dormitory neighborhood with few services for young people, above all. An important gentrification process is already underway in the south of the neighborhood, especially between the Pasteur and Turro areas. This remains a place with very few life offers for its inhabitants and the sports center represents the heart of the neighborhood for those who live there. For us it is important to share and build relationships with other associations, with the young people who live here and who see this space as an important meeting place.

How do you relate to the city of Milan? What does it mean to live and play popular football, both for men and women, in a city that has turned into something exclusive?

Compared to the city, we feel like representing the real Milan. Not long ago there was news that Dimarco – Inter left-back – had been the first Milanese to score in a derby for forty years [per l’Inter, ndr]. This represents the contradictions of a modern detached football in which teams are detached from the context they represent. As I said, we feel like the real Milan: an association that represents the true and modern Milanese spirit, mestizo and rich in diversity within it. This is a characteristic that has always distinguished a territory that has a history, as we know, of migrations behind it. From the countryside, from southern Italy and now from the world. We feel like the Milan you intercept on the 90 [linea di autobus, ndr] the evening. We feel like representing our city, even authentically, and for this reason we wanted to wear uniforms with the cross and the flag symbol of Milan.

How much does popular football have an impact on social life in the area? Can we define it political in the strict sense?

Definitely popular football, in this historical moment in which the left [intesa come radicale, ndr] fails to aggregate, it is an excellent tool for involving people who do not come from the traditional circuits of militancy. 90% of our reality is made up of people who do not come from social centers and political realities in the strict sense. Paradoxically, football and popular sport have been the main aggregating tool between these subjectivities and politics in the strict sense. I’m not referring to that of parties but that of social movements that focus on the great contemporary issues and make them their own. From the point of view of aggregation and sociability this is one of our great objectives. In terms of numbers, despite the large numbers and the short time of presence of this reality, we are still a bit far from being the epicenter of social life in Milan. If we can give ourselves an unattainable goal, which however can inspire us, we want to represent, on a symbolic level and a sense of belonging, what the St. Pauli represents for its Hamburg district.

What is the horizon for St. Ambroues as a whole? Do you refer to the Milanese pragmatism, to the idea of ​​advancing one step at a time, or do you have ambitious growth plans?

Despite being Milanese, we are headed towards horizons that seemed utopian but which in fact proved to be concrete: taking over a structure under management, expanding and having many people who gravitate around the team. The same fans started from a handful of young people and now it has many people. We are pragmatists and utopians at the same time. We like to dream and we like to do everything to make these utopias and goals come true. These things can match and coexist. Our reality is an example of this. The next goal, for example, is to structure us more and more as an association, to have economic stability that allows us to be more relaxed and open ourselves up to young people so much that we can have a real youth sector. This is our long and short term. One step at a time hoping, one day, to become the third team in Milan.

The three realities that I had the honor of knowing and visiting in this series of reports, the Ardita Giambellino, the Partizan Bonola and the St. Ambroeus, must restore the idea that Milan is not that of the toxic narration wanted by those who mirror city. On the contrary, Milan is a mass of wonderful humanity, of rebellious spirits, of survivors and survivors. If you let it, Milan manages to open up to you and enrich you in every aspect. Let’s leave the stereotypes and the caricature vision of a place to those who superficially don’t let themselves get excited. As it would have been found on any wall in the 1970s: long live Calcio Popolare, long live the struggling Milan.