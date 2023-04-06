St Johnstone have imposed a lifetime ban on a supporter who racially abused Theo Bair on Saturday.

The Perth club say the “wholly unacceptable incident” took place at McDiarmid Park during a 1-0 loss to Aberdeen.

Bair, a late substitute, reported the abuse to club officials.

“What happened to me on Saturday was shocking, disturbing and unacceptable,” said the 23-year-old Canadian forward, who joined Saints in January 2022.

“I’d had nothing but good experiences in Perth at St Johnstone before this incident.

“I am grateful to the club for dealing with this situation immediately and giving me their support.

“Racism has no place in our society or in the game of football.

“I now want to put this incident behind me and focus on our game on Saturday against Ross County.”

Head of operations Ian Flaherty explained: “The person in question has been dealt with and given a lifetime ban.

“We were appalled by the racist comments made to Theo by a so-called supporter.

“Anyone with such views is not welcome at our club.”