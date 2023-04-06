Home Sports St Johnstone give fan lifetime ban for ‘shocking and disturbing’ racial abuse of Theo Bair
Sports

St Johnstone give fan lifetime ban for ‘shocking and disturbing’ racial abuse of Theo Bair

by admin
St Johnstone give fan lifetime ban for ‘shocking and disturbing’ racial abuse of Theo Bair

St Johnstone have imposed a lifetime ban on a supporter who racially abused Theo Bair on Saturday.

The Perth club say the “wholly unacceptable incident” took place at McDiarmid Park during a 1-0 loss to Aberdeen.

Bair, a late substitute, reported the abuse to club officials.

“What happened to me on Saturday was shocking, disturbing and unacceptable,” said the 23-year-old Canadian forward, who joined Saints in January 2022.

“I’d had nothing but good experiences in Perth at St Johnstone before this incident.

“I am grateful to the club for dealing with this situation immediately and giving me their support.

“Racism has no place in our society or in the game of football.

“I now want to put this incident behind me and focus on our game on Saturday against Ross County.”

Head of operations Ian Flaherty explained: “The person in question has been dealt with and given a lifetime ban.

“We were appalled by the racist comments made to Theo by a so-called supporter.

“Anyone with such views is not welcome at our club.”

St Johnstone

See also  The Dolomiti Cup to the Carabinieri on the skies of Belluno

You may also like

Chambéry beats Nîmes, Sélestat wins on the wire...

Hangzhou Binjiang “Little White Bowl” ushered in the...

Formula 1: Australian GP chief to investigate post-race...

in terms of accessibility, “the reality is not...

Wales 4-1 Northern Ireland: Jess Fishlock stars as...

Hastened the audience shouted. I’m happy about it,...

Höck slowed down by injury before EM

Knicks, against the Pacers the trio Toppin-Quickley-Grimes scores...

hunt for full-back, Roma on a Real Madrid...

French women’s football team: twenty-six Bleues… and a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy