St. Kitts & Nevis vs. United States Highlights | CONCACAF Gold Cup

The United States and St. Kitts & Nevis squared in a key matchup of the 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage. USMNT came out strong and didn’t look back. Headlined by a hat trick by Jesús Ferreira, the United States picked up a 6-0 victory. Bryan Reynolds and Đorđe Mihailović also joined the festivities as the United States look forward to their next game against Trinidad & Tobago. St. Kitts & Nevis look to bounce back against Jamaica.

JUST IN・Gold Cup・4:58

