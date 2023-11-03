Home » St. Pauli defends second division top – sport.ORF.at
FC St. Pauli didn’t let the surprise team SV Elversberg stop them in the 2nd German Bundesliga. The Hamburg team won 2-0 (2-0) against the promoted team from Saarland on Friday.

This means that St. Pauli remains undefeated at the top of the table after the twelfth matchday with seven wins and five draws. Johannes Eggestein (16th) and Marcel Hartel (31st) scored the goals.

Düsseldorf, however, suffered a setback in the 1:3 loss against Wiesbaden and will probably not be able to save second place on matchday. Fortuna is now five points short of St. Pauli.

