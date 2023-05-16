St. Pauli legend Timo Schultz becomes the new coach

Basel have found the coach for next season: Timo Schultz, a legend at FC St. Pauli. For FCB, it’s still about reaching the finals in the Conference League and a few million – but they need more than just money, as Schultz from St. Pauli knows.

Whether it’s the desired solution or not – it doesn’t matter: Timo Schultz will coach FC Basel from next season. Jan Hübner / Imago

Bremen, the city in northern Germany, was “until today the southernmost center of Timo Schultz’s life”. That’s what it said a year and a half ago in a text about him. Schultz is East Frisian, most recently he worked for FC St. Pauli for a decade and a half, as a footballer and coach – and now he’s taking the big step. Schultz travels across Germany across the border and will be coach at FC Basel next season.