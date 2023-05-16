Home » St. Pauli legend Timo Schultz becomes the new coach
St. Pauli legend Timo Schultz becomes the new coach

St. Pauli legend Timo Schultz becomes the new coach

Basel have found the coach for next season: Timo Schultz, a legend at FC St. Pauli. For FCB, it’s still about reaching the finals in the Conference League and a few million – but they need more than just money, as Schultz from St. Pauli knows.

Whether it’s the desired solution or not – it doesn’t matter: Timo Schultz will coach FC Basel from next season.

Bremen, the city in northern Germany, was “until today the southernmost center of Timo Schultz’s life”. That’s what it said a year and a half ago in a text about him. Schultz is East Frisian, most recently he worked for FC St. Pauli for a decade and a half, as a footballer and coach – and now he’s taking the big step. Schultz travels across Germany across the border and will be coach at FC Basel next season.

