Home » St. Pölten also still didn’t lose any points
Sports

St. Pölten also still didn’t lose any points

by admin
St. Pölten also still didn’t lose any points

One day after the Altach/Vorderland syndicate beat Bergheim 5-0, champions St. Pölten followed suit in the women’s Bundesliga. The “Welves” have also not lost any points after the sixth round. On Sunday there was a 4:2 win over the Lustenau/Dornbirn syndicate.

After just 23 minutes, it was 3-0 in the Lower Austrian capital after a double strike from Melanie Brunnthaler (16th, 18th) and a goal from the later double goalscorer Maria Mikolajova.

With 18 points each, the top duo is six points ahead of the chasing duo Sturm Graz and Vienna.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Udinese loses to Bayer: they can stay there, but the team worries in perspective

You may also like

Ecuadorian National Team Member Confident of Victory Against...

Ragusa Calcio is satisfied with a draw with...

700+ Participants Showcase Skills in the 2023 National...

LeBron James: The Extraordinary Career of the Los...

SUUNTO PRESENTS THE NEW RACE

2023 (First) China Employee Competitive Egg-Breaking Championship Showcases...

Siya Kolisi, the township child who became as...

Colombia Selection Continues Training Ahead of Ecuador Match:...

Twenty years ago Steve Bartman would have been...

Germany stages a comeback to defeat the United...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy