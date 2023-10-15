St. Pölten also still didn’t lose any points

One day after the Altach/Vorderland syndicate beat Bergheim 5-0, champions St. Pölten followed suit in the women’s Bundesliga. The “Welves” have also not lost any points after the sixth round. On Sunday there was a 4:2 win over the Lustenau/Dornbirn syndicate.

After just 23 minutes, it was 3-0 in the Lower Austrian capital after a double strike from Melanie Brunnthaler (16th, 18th) and a goal from the later double goalscorer Maria Mikolajova.

With 18 points each, the top duo is six points ahead of the chasing duo Sturm Graz and Vienna.

