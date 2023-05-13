Home » St. Pölten women win top game against storm
St. Pölten women win top game against storm

The recent championship title of the SKN St. Pölten in the Planet Pure Women’s Bundesliga is ready to be picked up. With luck, the series champion won the hit of the 15th round at pursuer Sturm Graz 1-0 on Saturday and extended the lead to eight points with the 15th win of the season. Nine points are still up for grabs in the remaining three games. St. Pölten can make everything clear on May 21 at home against the third party, the SCR Altach/FFF Vorderland syndicate.

The fact that the Lower Austrians were able to keep their “clean slate” was also thanks to referee Olivia Tschon. After an attack on Melanie Brunnthaler in the penalty area, she whistled a very questionable penalty, which Jennifer Klein (69th) safely converted. After that, Rita Schumacher and Mateja Zver, who also hit the post in the 85th minute, missed great chances for the preliminary decision.

That almost got revenge. But in added time, the Sturm-Frauen complained in vain about a foul that was worth a penalty. Second place will probably remain the highest of feelings for the Styrians. They are six points ahead of Altach/Vorderland, which only hosts SPG Union Kleinmünchen/FC Blau-Weiss Linz on Sunday.

