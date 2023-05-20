Home » Stade Rochelais live: follow the final of the European Rugby Cup
Stade Rochelais live: follow the final of the European Rugby Cup

Welcome to this live broadcast of the Champions Cup final – the European Cup, which has also included South African teams since this season – between La Rochelle and the Irish of Leinster.

What is it about ? Revenge from last season. In Marseille, the Maritimes had won their first European trophy at the end of the suspense on a try by Arthur Retière. The task will be even more difficult this year, since Leinster receives the final in its stadium, the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin.

Or ? Little surprise therefore: at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

At what time ? 17 h 45.

On which channels? France 2 and beIN Sports 1.

The official composition of the teams:

Keenan – J. O’Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe – (o) R. Byrne, (m) Gibson-Park – van der Flier, Conan, Doris – Ryan (cap.), Molony – Furlong, Sheehan, Porter

Coach : Leo Cullen

Dulin – Leyds, Seuteni, Danty, Rhule – (o) Hastoy, (m) Kerr-Barlow – Bothia, Alldritt (cap.), Pa. Boudehent – Skelton, Sazy – Atonio, Bourgarit, Ward

Coach : Ronan O’Gara.

Who arbitrates? South African Jaco Peyper.

Read while waiting:

La Rochelle – Leinster: Ronan O’Gara and the Rochelais, conquerors in Irish lands

Rugby: Toulon wins the Challenge Cup, Mathieu Bastareaud announces his retirement

Rugby: Sébastien Vahaamahina forced to stop his career after a new concussion

Former rugby leader Bernard Lapasset, one of the promoters of Paris’ bid for the 2024 Olympics, is dead

Top 14: Bordeaux, Lyon, Montpellier… The “rugby of deep territories” dried up by metropolisation

Request the program: the next live sports of the « Monde »

And because it’s not just rugby in life… to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens.

