Stade Rochelais live: follow the final of the European Rugby Cup

Welcome to this live broadcast of the Champions Cup final – the European Cup, which has also included South African teams since this season – between La Rochelle and the Irish of Leinster.

What is it about ? Revenge from last season. In Marseille, the Maritimes had won their first European trophy at the end of the suspense on a try by Arthur Retière. The task will be even more difficult this year, since Leinster receives the final in its stadium, the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin.

Or ? Little surprise therefore: at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

At what time ? 17 h 45.

On which channels? France 2 and beIN Sports 1.

Qui live ? The hinge of the day on the side of the Millenium Stadium in Austerlitz will be made up of Denis Ménifère and Valentin Moinard. We let you decide who is the scabby scrum-half and who is the magic-footed fly-half.

The official composition of the teams:

Keenan – J. O’Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe – (o) R. Byrne, (m) Gibson-Park – van der Flier, Conan, Doris – Ryan (cap.), Molony – Furlong, Sheehan, Porter

Coach : Leo Cullen

Dulin – Leyds, Seuteni, Danty, Rhule – (o) Hastoy, (m) Kerr-Barlow – Bothia, Alldritt (cap.), Pa. Boudehent – Skelton, Sazy – Atonio, Bourgarit, Ward

Coach : Ronan O’Gara.

Who arbitrates? South African Jaco Peyper.

What won’t we talk about?

