Stadio Franchi outside the Pnrr, the Municipality of Florence appeals to the Tar against the cut in funds

After becoming a diplomatic case between the’Italia and theEuropean Unionnow it Artemio Franchi stadium ends in front of Tar of Lazio. The Municipality of Firenze in fact, it filed an appeal against the decree that cuts i 55 million eurossui 200 total necessary for the renovation works of the plant. In fact, Franchi had been slipped into the social inclusion projects covered by the funds of the Pnrrbut during the spring the veto of Brussels arrived which forced the government to reverse gear. Now, however, the Municipality finds itself without the money it had foreseen: in the arguments of the appeal, reference is made to the fact that “the intervention proposal has been declared permissible dal Ministry of the Interior which did not place any emphasis” and it is explained that “a end of March 2023 the central director of the Ministry of the Interior wrote a note to the Pnrr mission unit, also sent to the Municipality of Florence, to highlight that the intervention did not present any critical issues with respect to the terms of the loan.

In short, no one had been to Florence warned that those funds could jump. And at least officially in Rome no one had raised problems on the fact that the stadium of a Serie A team was part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Even the date are important: just at the end of March in fact it was already known such as the restructuring ofArtemio Franchi of Florence had ended up in the crosshairs of EU Commissionwho had included it among the main ones reliefs to Italy on the implementation of the Plan.

The new Franchi – assuming it will ever happen, at this point it is not even obvious – in April 2021 was included in the Complementary National Plan, which has to do with the Pnrr only on a conceptual level, but it is composed of state resources. Approximately 125 million had been foreseen for the restructuring. Subsequently, a December 2021the Ministry of the Interior publishes the decree for the implementation of the “Integrated urban plans” line of the mission 5 of the Pnrr. In Florence they realize that the millions received from Franceschini ministry are not enough to complete the stadium and decide to apply: in this case the project presented by metropolitan city it is broader, it covers various Municipalities of the territory and various interventions. To April 2022a year after the first contribution, the Viminale publishes the decree which allocates, among others, 157 million to Florence: 55 are for the Frankswhich thus completed its budget.

Just a year later, or rather a few months ago, this money was contested by the EU Commission and ended up at the center of the tug-of-war between Rome and Brussels. Which in the end prevailed: the removal of the 55 million destined for Franchi (and other funds for the Sports Forest Of Venezia) was in fact related to the release of funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. So, suddenly, about a quarter of the funds intended for the renovation of the stadium have disappeared. A huge problem for the Municipality of Florence, which has found itself with a hole in the project. And who is now in court trying to recover that money.

