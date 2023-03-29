The decision not to do i popular referendum on San Siro stadium was “illegitimate“. Il Civil court Of Milano he has declared “the illegitimacy of the decision” with which the Board of Trustees appointed by the Municipality lo last July 26th rejected the proposals put forward by the ‘Promoting Committee of the Referendum X San Siro’, which asked citizens to be consulted on the draft Milan e Inter for a new facility in place of the historic Meazza. The judge of the first civil section, Nicholas DiPlottiagreed with the appeal presented by the Committee, defended by lawyers Veronica Dini e Felice Besostrisupporting the right “to have one’s proposal submitted to popular scrutiny (propositional question), as well as that referred to in question abrogative“.

The request for a referendum on San Siro and the new stadium had arrived at a time when the project of the two Milan clubs now seemed to be in straight of arrival. Today, however, the situation has reversed: Milan has expressed its willingness to build its own plant nell’area dell’La Maura racecoursecurrently owned by Snitch. Inter, left with the match in hand from the Rossoneri, for now she has rejected the hypothesis of remaining alone at the Meazza, perhaps taking the road of renovation. The Nerazzurri are reportedly evaluating an area between Assago and Rozzano.

The Tribunal rejected the appeal of the committee in the part in which it asked to declare the eligibility of the two referendum questions. The task does not fall to the judiciary, however after today’s sentence the guarantor committee could be reconvened to reassess the possibility of a referendum on the Meazza. According to Judge Di Plotti, documents from third parties – the two clubs – entered the previous decision of the guarantors, while the committee was unable to confront the management and not even reply to the briefs presented by Milan and Inter.