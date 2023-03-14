Home Sports Stadium ban and suspended sentence after racist abuse against Brentford pro
Status: 03/14/2023 12:21 p.m

A man in the UK has been given a four-month suspended prison sentence and a nationwide stadium ban for three years for racially insulting English footballer Ivan Toney of Brentford FC on the Internet.

This was announced by the responsible Northumbria Police and the football club from London. Accordingly, the 24-year-old sent a racist message to Toney on October 14 last year via the social media platform Instagram. The Brentford striker made the insults public on his account, after which the police investigated and found the sender. The accused admitted the incident before a court in Newcastle.

The 24-year-old will not be allowed to attend any Premier League, Championship or lower-league football matches or any international matches in Great Britain for the next three years. He is also banned from traveling abroad to attend international football matches.

Ban under new law

It is the first time such a ban, introduced under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 to tackle hate crimes, has been pronounced.

“There is no place for discrimination in our society, whether in our communities or online,” said a Northumbria Police spokesman. “I am therefore delighted that this ban – the first of its kind in the UK – highlights the seriousness of the offence.” Brentford FC was also satisfied with the outcome of the case.

