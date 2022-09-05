the case

SENT TO ZANDVOORT

How much is a football cheer in Formula 1 worth, with choirs and drums that overcome the noise of the engines? Max Verstappen is not a driver of easy emotions, but those 120,000 in the stands have loaded him. “It’s a crazy atmosphere”, he broke up after a pole position caught by 21 thousandths. It is the fourth of the season, the 17th of his career (achieved a legend, Jackie Stewart) and the first with full capacity on the Zandvoort circuit. House of him.

A party with some exaggeration: two smoke bombs ended up on the track, one forced the race direction to interrupt the session, the other in the crucial moment of qualifying risked affecting the result. “Do not throw them during the race when we are running at 300 per hour because it is very dangerous” recommended Carlos Sainz, who will start in third position today in the Dutch Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc is a candidate to ruin the orange party. He sees the 21 thousandths from another point of view: «I made a small mistake at turn 10, so I know where to go to pick up the thousandths I lost. I took the other curves exactly as I wanted ».

He will take off from the front row next to his rival. It is the duel that has animated and inflamed the season, just a pity that the comparison for the title is almost over: Verstappen has 98 points ahead of Leclerc and can afford not to take risks, even if usually a thoroughbred driver does not even concede. one centimeter. Despite recent disappointments, Ferrari is once again the favorite. Last Sunday’s Waterloo in Belgium is closed, «the important thing is to draw the right lessons from it in view of the Monza GP – recommends Leclerc -.

Here in Zandvoort the circuit is completely different, more suited to the characteristics of our car ». Beyond the inaccuracies of Leclerc, in the Dutch pole there is the great merit of a driver in extraordinary form. A week ago he recovered from 14th to first place in twelve laps, this time back on pole on a track where his team-mate Perez cannot go beyond fifth place and, on the contrary, ends up off the track touching the protective barriers. . The two seem to drive different cars and, perhaps, there is a grain of truth: Red Bull focuses on its fastest driver and gives him all the technical innovations, among other things saving on the budget cap.

Behind the leading trio, there is a separate competition. Perez will still have time to recover the top positions, while Mercedes is growing, but not enough to return to victory: Hamilton signed the fourth fastest time, Russell the sixth. Mick Schumacher appeared from the top of the table. The news that he may not find a seat in 2023 shocked him. Confirmation is required in the race. –

© breaking latest news